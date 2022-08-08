'Complete shambles': Witnesses describe search for girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park

A water park has been slammed by witnesses for their "horrendous" response after an 11-year-old girl drowned. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Efforts to find a girl who went missing at a water park and died have been described as a “complete shambles” by witnesses.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People who were at the park while the fatal incident occurred criticised search efforts at Liquid Leisure near Datchet, claiming teenage lifeguards were not adequately prepared for this type of emergency.

Another witness said there was a "ridiculous amount of people on the inflatables."

Customers were reportedly told to shout the girl's name as they looked for her after she got into difficulty, witnesses said.

A witness told Sky News: "There was this young girl running up and down asking if anyone had goggles, shouting 'we need to look for her under the water'.

"At this point, staff began jumping in the water," she said.

Commotion broke out at around 3.40pm on Saturday when children started screaming the girl's name but emergency services including a helicopter, an ambulance and a search and rescue crew were called to the scene at around 3.55pm.

The girl was found at around 5.10pm before being rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, but later died, Thames Valley Police said.

According to witness accounts, around 30 to 40 people took part in a 90-minute search for missing Kyra with some claiming "there were more adults and parents in the water looking for her than lifeguards".

Read more: Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

Floral tributes have been left outside Liquid Leisure Windsor. Picture: Alamy

A 32-year-old mother-of-two, who was at the park on Saturday, told the MailOnline: "There didn't seem to be a single adult in charge. It was horrendous.

She said lifeguards "were screaming to get goggles. I can't begin to tell you how poorly dealt with it was."

Another onlooker said: "How could they not see her go under? Why didn't they have goggles or diving equipment? There were more adults and parents in the water looking for her than lifeguards, it was a complete joke."

Other eye-witnesses hit out at the lack of emergency alarms or announcements on a tannoy system to quickly clear the water to allow the search to start.

Read more: Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

However, a mother-of-two, who did not want to be named, said the lifeguards were "truly amazing".

The 34-year-old woman, who lives outside Reading and was at the park with her sons, said: "At around 3.45pm lifeguards and the friends and family of the little girl started running along the main walkways that run alongside the lake shouting her name.

"I later learnt that they were hoping she'd somehow managed to make it back to the shoreline and was in shock or passed out.

"They were asking all of us to shout her name, describing her as shoulder height on an adult, with shoulder-length brown hair.

"There was one lady in particular who was either her mum or someone close to her, that was in swimwear and was visibly shaking and crying whilst shouting for her."

The witness said lifeguards and strong swimmers jumped into the water to look for the girl before emergency services arrived but nothing could be done.

"We went back to the car, but it was gridlocked and the emergency vehicles were blocking the exit," she said.

"My car was directly next to that of another family and the mum in the other vehicle looked across at me and we both just burst into tears.

"By this point, she'd been missing 60-70 mins and it was evident that the likelihood of her being OK was not good."

"The lifeguards were truly amazing though. I reckon there were probably around 30-40 people in the water - a mix of what appeared to be staff and public."

Local policing area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood of Thames Valley Police, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

"We are in the early stages of investigating this incident to understand the full circumstances.

"There was a swift response from all emergency services and following an extensive search of the lake, the girl, who was 11, was located at around 5.10pm and taken to hospital but sadly died."

"This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident for all involved.

"I am aware that several members of the public entered the lake shortly after the girl got into difficultly, but were unable to locate her.

"I would like to commend them for their courage and bravery.

"My sincere condolences are with the girl's family and friends, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly traumatic and distressing time for them."

One witness told Sky News the girl had been seen going underwater and "didn't come back up", at which point lifeguards rushed over.

She had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl's birthday when she disappeared, they said.

Emergency services, including Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service, were at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

The girl's death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched, Thames Valley Police said.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the girl's next of kin have been informed and they are being offered support by officers.

Liquid Leisure issued a statement on Sunday: ""Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those effected by this desperately tragic and upsetting incident.

"As Thames Valley Police are in the early stages of an investigation it would not be right for us to add further comment, but we will continue to fully support and assist them throughout the process."

LBC has approached Liquid Leisure for further comment.

⚠️STATEMENT⚠️



Tragically, an 11-year-old girl has died at hospital after getting into difficulties at Liquid Leisure near Datchet this afternoon.



Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time and we ask their privacy is respected.



More➡️ https://t.co/WCmQIOISoa pic.twitter.com/qRwqxHhje1 — TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) August 6, 2022

Liquid Leisure was closed on Sunday and in a statement posted on Facebook they said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those effected by this desperately tragic and upsetting incident.

"As Thames Valley Police are in the early stages of an investigation it would not be right for us to add further comment, but we will continue to fully support and assist them throughout the process."