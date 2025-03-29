Winner of eye-watering £209m EuroMillions jackpot revealed

Euromillions winner revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The winner from last night's jaw-dropping £209m EuroMillions jackpot has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The lucky winner from Austria snagged the £209,300,000 (€250 million), Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.

He won with just a €10 ticket.

The £209 million jackpot is the largest-ever prize, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Friday night’s winner tops the ranks of the biggest EuroMillions wins by UK players, including the anonymous UK ticket-holder who scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

No one won the £182 million EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday, meaning the top prize rolled over into Friday's draw.

Read more: Solar eclipse appears in UK skies as crowds watch from across the UK - see the best pictures

Here are the top ten winners who have scooped over £100m on the EuroMillions. Picture: Getty

No-one won the £182 million EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday, meaning the top prize rolled over into Friday's draw.

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 10, 21, 30, 42, 45.

The Lucky Stars were 01, 09.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, previously said: "This Friday night promises to be a massive one for EuroMillions players, as the country's biggest ever winner could be made.

"Get your tickets early as there is an astounding estimated jackpot of £202 million up for grabs. A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would be crowned The National Lottery's biggest winner of all time.

"This colossal amount of money would make any lucky ticket-holder richer than some of the UK's biggest and richest names, such as Harry Styles, Adele and Harry Kane."

It would be the third UK EuroMillions jackpot this year, after one ticket-holder came forward for their £83 million prize in January, and another scooped a £65 million jackpot last month.

Here are the ten biggest UK winners of the EuroMillions draw so far

Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester became the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winners. Picture: Alamy

1. Joe and Jess Thwaite, a couple from Gloucester banked a whopping £184million and were catapulted to the top of the National Lottery's rich list.

Mr Thwaite, 49, a communication sales engineer, and Mrs Thwaite, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon, have been married for 11 years.

The pair have two primary school-age children, and Mr Thwaite has two children at university from a previous marriage.

After going public with their win, the couple confirmed they are both going to quit their jobs.

Ms Thwaite said: "I'm going to take some time with that and what we're going to do."

Her husband Joe Thwaite said he has already handed his notice in. He said: "I'm leaving work."

Colin Weir and his wife Chris pose for pictures during a photoshoot in Falkirk, Scotland. Picture: Getty

2. In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir claimed over £161 million.

The couple, who had been married for 30 years, professed they weren’t intimidated by their newfound wealth, as they were excited about the "so much fun" they planned to have with the money.

The pair, a retired TV cameraman and a former psychiatric nurse from Largs, Ayrshire, also announced that they would buy homes and cars for their two children: Carly, a photography student, and Jamie, who works in a call centre.

Shortly after their win, the family made a £1 million donation to the SNP.

Read more: Gregg Wallace steps down from Masterchef as investigation launched into 'inappropriate sexual comments'

Read more: Escaped former soldier Daniel Khalife found guilty of spying for Iran

Adrian and Gillian Bayford celebrate winning the jackpot in Hatfield Heath. Picture: Getty

3. In August 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Suffolk won more than £148 million in the EuroMillions lottery.

However, their marriage ended just 15 months later, with the couple citing the pressures of their newfound wealth as the reason for their split.

A spokesperson for Mrs. Bayford confirmed the separation, stating that the marriage had "broken down irretrievably."

This came shortly after Mrs. Bayford had to publicly deny rumors of an affair with the couple’s gardener, Chris Tovey.

Since his 2012 win, he has also been engaged to sausage factory worker Marta Jarosz, stable girl Samantha Burbridge and Frankie & Benny’s waitress Lisa Kemp.

Earlier this year, The Sun reported the former postman proposed to ambulance worker Tracey Biles, 45, at Christmas.

Frances (L) and Patrick Connolly pose with their cheque at the Culloden Hotel near Belfast. Picture: Getty

4. On New Year's Day 2019, Patrick and Frances Connolly from County Armagh won the entire £115 million EuroMillions jackpot.

5. An unnamed winner also claimed just over £113 million in October 2010 but chose to remain anonymous.

6. In March 2014, Neil Trotter, a former car mechanic from South London, won nearly £108 million.

He and his partner, Nicky Ottaway, reportedly moved out of their Croydon home "almost overnight" after the win.

At the time, Trotter humorously compared himself to the character Del Boy Trotter from Only Fools and Horses.

Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka Thomson, 41, celebrate their £105 million win. Picture: Alamy

7. In November 2019, self-employed builder Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka, from Selsey, West Sussex, became the UK's biggest EuroMillions winners, claiming a £105 million prize.

Mr Thomson previously said he felt like he was "on the verge of having a heart attack" when he learnt he had won.

The father-of-three said he would not be giving up his job as a builder immediately and added: "Once I am over the shock I will need to keep doing something, I am not the type just to sit still."

8. In October 2011, Dave and Angela Dawes from Cambridgeshire won over £101 million on their third attempt at the EuroMillions draw.

Mr. Dawes later admitted he “didn’t sleep a wink” that night, as it was too late to contact Camelot after the couple checked their numbers.

In a later legal dispute, Mr. Dawes' son, Michael, an Afghanistan veteran, sued his father, claiming he was "ungenerous in spirit."

However, a judge ruled that the millionaire father was not obligated to continue bailing out his son, who had spent £1.6 million in two years, despite being advised by his stepmother to stop dining at the Ritz and opt for McDonald's instead.

The Davies family from Wales pose with their win. Picture: Alamy

9. In June 2015, another UK winner took home £93 million but chose to remain anonymous.

10. The Davies family from Wales won £61 million on the EuroMillions in 2016.

Stephanie Davies, then 23, was said to have “reluctantly” bought the ticket after her mother, Sonia, called from Florida urging her to do so.

Along with Keith Reynolds, Sonia Davies, Stephanie, Courtney Davies, and Steve Powell, the family celebrated what they called the "luckiest" win of their lives.