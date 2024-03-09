Winnie The Pooh themed slasher where bear kidnaps Christopher Robin crowned worst of year at 'Razzie' awards

9 March 2024, 17:45 | Updated: 9 March 2024, 17:51

A Winnie The Pooh themed horror flick has ben crowned the worst film of the year at the annual Razzie awards.
A Winnie The Pooh themed horror flick has ben crowned the worst film of the year at the annual Razzie awards. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A Winnie The Pooh themed horror flick has ben crowned the worst film of the year at the annual Razzie awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The slasher film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey was released after the expiry of the copyright for the AA Milne story to reinterpret the characters living in the Hundred Acre Wood as crazed serial killers.

In the film, the characters eat the depressed donkey Eeyore and drag a grown-up Christopher Robin into the forest to punish him to leaving them.

Read More: Armourer on Alec Baldwin film Rust found guilty of manslaughter after cinematographer shot dead

The Razzies are a celebration of bad films which style themselves as the "ugly cousin of the Oscars".

WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2022 de Rhys Frake-Waterfield Prod DB © Jagged Edge Productions horreur; horror
The slasher film was released after the expiry of the copyright for the AA Milne story to reinterpret the characters living in the Hundred Acre Wood as crazed serial killers. Picture: Alamy

The film was named Worst Picture in the most high-profile gong.

It was also named Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and Worst Screenplay.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield was named Worst Director at the ceremony, with the Worst Screen Couple being given to Pooh & Piglet.

The ceremony takes place the day before the Oscar each yar - which take place in Hollywood on Sunday evening.

Sylvester Stallone's Expend4bles took home two Razzies - one for the Rocky actor and another for co-star Megan Fox.

June 19, 2019 - GlÃ³Ria De Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil - In this photo illustration the Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzie Awards) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News
The Razzies are a celebration of bad films which style themselves as the "ugly cousin of the Oscars". Picture: Alamy

Full Razzies winners list:

Worst picture: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst actor: Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst actress: Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Supporting actress: Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Supporting actor: Sylvester Stallone, Expend4bles

Worst on-screen couple: Pooh & Piglet, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst screenplay: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Redeemer award: Fran Drescher

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fires in Haiti

Caribbean leaders call emergency meeting over ‘dire’ Haiti violence

Helicopter lands on frigate

French frigate ‘destroys’ German sub in Nato’s biggest drills since Cold War

Ukrainian President in Turkey

Deadly Russian artillery strikes hit Ukraine

Ms Bayford won the lottery with her ex-husband (pictured) and went on to marry Brian Deans

Euromillions winner who took home £148m 'kicks out husband after he splurged millions on cars, holidays and watches'

Thousands have gathered in London to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march across London in call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Boris Johnson's daughter was rushed to hospital after getting hurt at nursery

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie reveals daughter, 2, rushed to hospital amid 'grim' family crisis

Israel Palestinians

Ship set to leave Cyprus in humanitarian aid mission to Gaza

Mel B said the group have been protective of Halliwell.

Spice Girls rally around Geri Halliwell after husband Christian Horner faced 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Pro-Palestine protests have cost the Met over £32m

Pro-Palestine protests cost Met police over £32m as thousands set to march across London again this weekend

Congress TikTok

Joe Biden says he would sign Bill leading to TikTok ban

Haiti Scarcity

Haitians struggle to secure basic goods amid gang violence

A ceasefire before the end of the week is "looking tough"

Gaza ceasefire before Ramadan 'looking tough', says Joe Biden

Migrants

Calls to close migrant detention centre in Rome after inmate ‘suicide’

President Joe Biden

Hot mic catches Biden talking of ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with Netanyahu

The statue of Captain Tom is up for auction

Life-size Captain Tom statue goes up for auction starting at 99p after owner slashes price for second time

Antonio Guterres

UN boss says gender equality fight is an uphill struggle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Helicopter Crash Texas

Three killed in Texas helicopter crash carrying National Guard and border agents

Iran Protests UN

UN: Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ linked to Mahsa Amini death

Hawaii Wildfire Six Months Photo Gallery

Hawaiian officials to accelerate building permit process to help Lahaina rebuild

Musk Vs OpenAI

OpenAI reinstates Sam Altman to board and claims it has ‘full confidence’ in CEO

Pentagon

No evidence of aliens or extra-terrestrial life, finds Pentagon study of UFOs

Rishi Sunak has been urged to boost defence spending

'Security comes before anything else': Rishi Sunak urged to boost defence spending 'before it's too late'
A march for Palestine on Friday

Jewish leaders reject claim London is 'no-go zone for Jews on weekends ' but say 'marches are intimidating'
Legacy Independent Funeral Directors

Three funeral homes raided over 'concerns for the deceased' as police ask public to 'refrain from speculation'
Ahmed Hussen

Canada to resume funding to UN agency accused over staff terrorism link

Gaza residents are desperate for food

Israel 'blocking aid getting into Gaza', Tory foreign affairs committee chief claims, as food begins to run out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday

Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit