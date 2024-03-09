Winnie The Pooh themed slasher where bear kidnaps Christopher Robin crowned worst of year at 'Razzie' awards

A Winnie The Pooh themed horror flick has ben crowned the worst film of the year at the annual Razzie awards. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The slasher film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey was released after the expiry of the copyright for the AA Milne story to reinterpret the characters living in the Hundred Acre Wood as crazed serial killers.

In the film, the characters eat the depressed donkey Eeyore and drag a grown-up Christopher Robin into the forest to punish him to leaving them.

The Razzies are a celebration of bad films which style themselves as the "ugly cousin of the Oscars".

The slasher film was released after the expiry of the copyright for the AA Milne story to reinterpret the characters living in the Hundred Acre Wood as crazed serial killers. Picture: Alamy

The film was named Worst Picture in the most high-profile gong.

It was also named Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and Worst Screenplay.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield was named Worst Director at the ceremony, with the Worst Screen Couple being given to Pooh & Piglet.

The ceremony takes place the day before the Oscar each yar - which take place in Hollywood on Sunday evening.

Sylvester Stallone's Expend4bles took home two Razzies - one for the Rocky actor and another for co-star Megan Fox.

The Razzies are a celebration of bad films which style themselves as the "ugly cousin of the Oscars". Picture: Alamy

Full Razzies winners list:

Worst picture: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst actor: Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst actress: Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Supporting actress: Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Supporting actor: Sylvester Stallone, Expend4bles

Worst on-screen couple: Pooh & Piglet, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst screenplay: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Redeemer award: Fran Drescher