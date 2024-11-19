Winter fuel payment cuts force 100,000 pensioners into poverty - but Starmer says OAPs 'better off under Labour'

19 November 2024, 18:41

Some 100,000 pensioners are set to be pushed into poverty by the winter fuel allowance cut
Some 100,000 pensioners are set to be pushed into poverty by the winter fuel allowance cut. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Some 100,000 pensioners will be pushed into poverty in 2026 by the government's move to means test the winter fuel payment, according to official figures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Reeves is limiting the annual payout of up to £300 to people who claim pension credit, in a bid to raise £1.5 billion and shore up the creaking public finances.

The move has been criticised by the Tories and some on the Labour backbenches - and the Scottish Labour party said on Tuesday that they had set out plans to partially reverse it.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall revealed the government's assessment of the impact in a letter to MPs, but insisted the figures did not take into account plans to increase the numbers on pension credit.

Meanwhile Keir Starmer said that pensioners would be better off under Labour because the state pension would increase.

Read more: Labour's biggest union backer bringing legal challenge against government over winter fuel payment cuts

Read more: Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

Former Labour adviser admits that the communication around winter fuel payments was 'suboptimal'

Ms Kendall wrote in her letter: "Means-testing winter fuel payments was not a decision this Government wanted or expected to take. However, we were forced to take difficult decisions to balance the books in light of the £22 billion black hole we inherited.

"Given the dire state of the public finances, it's right that we target support to those who need it most while we continue our work to fix the foundations and stabilise the economy - which is the best way to support pensioners in the long term and is what has allowed us to deliver our commitment to the triple lock."

She said the "modelling does not take into account any impacts of the measures we are taking to increase pension credit take-up and to ensure pensioners get the benefits to which they are entitled".

Sir Keir, speaking at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, said the figures also failed to take account of the household support fund and warm home discount scheme.

"And of course, on top of that, as we now know, the figure for the increase in state pensions for next year under the triple lock, because we've stabilised the economy, is about £470," he added.

"And therefore pensioners will be better off because we've stabilised the economy."

LBC's oldest listener, 105-year-old Owen Filer, talks about the winter fuel payment cut

Debbie Abrahams, the Labour chairwoman of the Work and Pensions Committee, said: "While we're grateful for the Government's transparency on this, there are some outstanding issues on the specific impact on older or disabled pensioners, and the figures say nothing of those floating just above the poverty line.

"We remain concerned by the impact that restricting winter fuel payments might have on poorer pensioners. We'll be watching the issue closely."

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately said: "Finally the dam breaks and we get to see what Labour have known all along.

"Their winter fuel payment cuts are going to plunge 100,000 pensioners into poverty in the next few years.

"Clearly Keir Starmer feels like that's a price worth paying to make a political point. But I don't think those pensioners would agree with him."

Campaigners take part in a protest against the Government's decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in October
Campaigners take part in a protest against the Government's decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in October. Picture: Alamy

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: "Faced with these shocking figures, the Government must step up and do the right thing: finally reverse the winter fuel payment cut."

Unease about the policy has led Scottish Labour to pledge to reinstate the payment for thousands more pensioners if they win the 2026 Holyrood election.

Under the plans, all pensioners would receive the payment initially, but it would be tapered over the years to reflect the income of recipients, with those who are better off receiving less in the longer term.

Party leader Anas Sarwar said: "Scottish Labour will take back this devolved power from the DWP, reinstate the winter fuel payment, and deliver a fairer system to ensure that everyone who needs support gets it."

Sir Keir said it was a "one of the features of devolution" that there could be different policies in parts of the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Farmers protesting in Westminster against a rise in inheritance tax

Minister says claim 70,000 farms to be stung by inheritance tax change is 'absolutely crazy misinformation'

Welcome to the Gemini era by Google

Google's AI chatbot Gemini tells user to 'please die' and 'you are a burden on society' in shock response

"Predatory" former vicar Ifor Whittaker, 80, has be sentenced over child sex offences for the third time.

"Predatory" former vicar charged with child sex offences for third time

'The facts speak for themselves': Starmer hits out at Jeremy Clarkson following Westminster farming protests

'The facts speak for themselves': Starmer hits out at Jeremy Clarkson following Westminster farming protests

The farmers had travelled to the hotel close to the Excel Centre in east London where they were staying prior to the protests

Farming couple who drove 150 miles with baby to join Westminster protests left stranded after truck stolen from hotel

x

Police 'increasingly concerned' for boy, 16, last seen in freezing temperatures in grounds of castle on remote Scottish island
The Pink Floyd legend and his wife demolished the old Victorian structure and rebuilt it

Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour tries to sell £10m mansion but admin error means he doesn't own it

Exclusive
LBC spoke to armed forces minister Luke Pollard at a training facility for Ukrainian troops

'We stand together': Ukraine & UK strong in face of Russia's nuclear threats, minister tells LBC

Scotland’s Equalities Minister said there have been 'positive' discussions about a visa to attract more overseas talent to Scotland

UK government in ‘ongoing positive talks’ over Scotland-specific visa, Scottish government says

A woman found dead in boot of car was strangled, postmortem shows, as new CCTV released of prime suspect.

Wife found dead in boot of car was strangled as new CCTV released of prime suspect

Campaigners have called for ban on cakes and biscuits at school lunchtimes in England in a bid to reduce children's sugar intake.

Campaigners call for ban on cakes and biscuits at school lunchtimes in England

Billy Coull - organiser of the Willy Wonka experience -

Creator of infamous Willy Wonka experience added to sex offenders list

Migrant jailed over rape of 15-year-old girl after several failed UK asylum attempts

Asylum seeker jailed over rape of 15-year-old girl following several failed deportation attempts

The C-Lion1 submarine telecommunications cable being laid to the bottom of the Baltic Sea by cable laying ship "Ile de Brehat" off the shore of Helsinki, Finland, in October 2015

Two undersea internet cables severed amid fears of Russian sabotage

Ukraine 'fires US missiles into Russia for first time' as Putin relaxes rules around nuclear weapon use

Ukraine 'fires US missiles into Russia for first time' as Putin relaxes rules around nuclear weapon use

Jade Kahukore-Dixon was killed by a shark while diving off the coast of New Zealand

Rugby player, 24, killed in great white shark attack while diving off coast near New Zealand

Latest News

See more Latest News

Getaway driver jailed for life for the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Getaway driver jailed for life for the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall.

LIVE: Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall

Jeremy Clarkson arriving in Westminster

Jeremy Clarkson tells government to 'back down' over inheritance tax changes at farmer's protest
Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

Major retailers have warned that job cuts and price hikes are 'inevitable' following the national insurance hike

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's warn job cuts and higher prices are 'inevitable' after £25bn national insurance hike
Sweden's Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin presents new version of preparedness booklet "If the crisis or war comes"

Sweden issues pamphlet telling citizens how to prepare for potential war as WWIII fears grow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new doctrine lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons against the West if Ukraine fires US long-range missiles on Russian soil
Richard Marles, John Healey and Lloyd Austin, the defence secretaries of Australia, the UK and the US who together make up AUKUS

US and UK unveil plans for ‘battle-winning’ new hypersonic missiles

Julian Whiting says he was paid hush money after being sexually assaulted by a Lambeth Palace adviser

Lambeth Palace 'paid hush money' to alleged victim of sexual assault by senior adviser

Snowy conditions have hit the UK, causing school closures

Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to shut doors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News