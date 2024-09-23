I won’t budge on winter fuel payments, Rachel Reeves vows as she admits there is a ‘harder’ road ahead

23 September 2024, 13:12 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 13:13

Rachel Reeves has warned of a 'harder road ahead'
Rachel Reeves has warned of a 'harder road ahead'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that the economic ‘road ahead is steeper than harder than expected’ as vowed to stick by the winter fuel payments cut during her party conference speech.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She braced millions of people for “a budget to fix the foundations. A budget to deliver the change we promised. A budget to rebuild Britain.”

“We said we would not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase the basic higher or additional rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT,” she said.

However a grab on capital gains tax and inheritance taxes are both expected, as is a raid on pensions relief.

On the decision to means-test winter fuel payments, she said she would “not duck” difficult decisions.

The Chancellor said she would not 'duck' difficult decisions
The Chancellor said she would not 'duck' difficult decisions. Picture: Alamy

“I made the decision to means-test the winter fuel payment so it is only targeted at those the most in need,” she said.

“I know not everyone in this hall or the country will agree with every decision I make but I will not duck those decisions. Not for political expediency. Not for personal advantage.

“Faced with that £22 billion black hole and that triple lock … I judged it the right decision in the circumstances that we inherited. I did not take those decisions lightly.”

Under her plans, 10m pensioners will lose their winter fuel payments.

Read more: Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall

Read more: Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

A protester disrupted her speech
A protester disrupted her speech. Picture: Alamy

During her conference speech, Ms Reeves repeatedly blamed Tory "recklessness" for the tough decisions coming in the October 30 Budget.

Her speech was also briefly disrupted by an anti-Israel protester who was bundled to the ground and drowned out by boos from the crowd.

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to protect public services from swingeing cuts, as he made a bid to move on from rows over donations and strife at No 10, after arriving at the Labour Party conference.

The Prime Minister said his Government was not "going down the road of austerity", like that pursued by David Cameron's administration.

It may signal that the Treasury has found new ways to free up funds, after the halt on spending to address a £22bn black hole in the public finances announced not long after Labour came to power.

Ms Reeves repeatedly blamed Tory "recklessness" for the tough decisions coming in the Budget
Ms Reeves repeatedly blamed Tory "recklessness" for the tough decisions coming in the Budget. Picture: Alamy

In a series of wide-ranging interviews with Labour-friendly newspapers ahead of the party's Liverpool gathering, Sir Keir also acknowledged the damaging impact of the row over clothing donations he had received, and of internal fighting within his Downing Street operation.

Sir Keir said austerity-era cuts did a "huge amount of damage to our public services", drawing on his experience as director of public prosecutions.

"We are still feeling the damage even now. So we are not going down the road of austerity," he said.

He told a Saturday night reception in Liverpool that he wanted his Government to be compared with Clement Attlee's transformational post-war administration.

The 1945 Labour government set up the NHS and helped rebuild the UK after the devastation of the Second World War.

But in the present, Sir Keir faces lingering anger over the decision to strip winter fuel payments from about 10 million pensioners, with union calls at conference to reverse the move.

Labour's largest union backer, Unite the Union, is pushing for changes at the conference, including reversing the cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

The union is also calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to introduce a wealth tax on the top 1%, an "excess profits" tax, change capital gains tax rates to match income tax, and make investment income liable to national insurance.

With the conference taking place against a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Liverpool's waterfront to coincide with Sir Keir's arrival at the event on Saturday.

There is also consternation among the Labour movement about his and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer's acceptance of gifts, including clothing, from prominent Labour donor and peer Lord Alli.

Sir Keir, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have said they will not accept such donations in the future.

The announcement came after donations "in kind" listed in the publicly available registers of interest for both Ms Reeves and Ms Rayner were also disclosed to be for clothing.

The row has drawn criticism from Labour's political opponents, who have contrasted the lavish gifts with the Government's decision to limit the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

Sir Keir dismissed suggestions the row would hurt his popularity in the long-run however, and said voters would judge him on his record of delivery.

Sir Keir is also grappling with an internal row within his No 10 operation, after reports of tensions between chief of staff Sue Gray and senior officials.

The leaked disclosure that Ms Gray is paid £170,000, some £3,000 more than the Prime Minister, has added to the rumours of behind-the-scenes difficulties in No 10.

He acknowledged the destabilising nature of the row, telling the Observer: "It is my job to do something about that and I accept that responsibility. And that just damages everybody."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Titan co-founder aimed to create fleet of submersibles, probe told

Angela Rayner has been criticised over £68,000 a year 'vanity' photographer

Angela Rayner under fire over taxpayer-funded £68k photographer

Warnings of heavy rain as thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Amber warning issued after month's worth of rain causes flooding chaos across southern England

Ryan Routh grins at the camera

Assassination attempt accused ‘left note saying he intended to kill Trump’

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli strikes kill 182 in Lebanon amid widening campaign against Hezbollah

The space capsule returns

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returns to Earth

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat but furious altercation sparks argument over who's in the wrong

Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share, writes Julia Davies.

A Call for Fairness: Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share

Dietmar Woidke, governor of the German state of Brandenburg and top candidate of the German Social Democratic party, and Lars Klingbeil, co-chairman of the German Social Democratic Party, attend a joi

Scholz’s party dismisses questions about German leader’s election candidacy

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

A sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of AFC Wimbledon

Newcastle's Carabao Cup match called off after sinkhole opens up in middle of Wimbedon's pitch

Nevey Smith, 21, joined a demonstration outside a hotel in Newton Heath, Manchester, during rioting back in July

'What on earth were you thinking?': Mum who brought baby son to riot in pushchair spared jail by judge

Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli air strikes

Israel to expand strikes against ‘Hezbollah weapons sites’ in Lebanon

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump says 2024 presidential run will be his last if he loses

Janet Jackson shocked fans after wrongly suggesting Kamala Harris had lied about her race.

Janet Jackson's 'apology' for shocking comments about Kamala Harris was not approved by singer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool

Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

Labour sparks union fury after delaying controversial winter fuel conference vote

Boos ring out at Labour party conference amid union fury over delay to key winter fuel vote
The Ukrainian delegation at the start of PCA Case

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea

Gary Neville has defended PM Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets

Gary Neville defends Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets labelling donations row 'storm in a teacup'
Francis waves to the faithful

Vatican confirms plans for papal trip despite Francis’ illness

Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are shown aboard the International Space Station

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returning to Earth

People gather near a damaged police vehicle

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors

'Zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham.

Number of crimes involving large blades and swords has doubled in five years as ban comes into force
Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Trial date set for man accused of murdering schoolboy, 14, and attacking four others in Japanese sword rampage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit