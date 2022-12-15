Terrifying moment Winter Wonderland slingshot ride snaps leaving two passengers trapped inside

The cord snapped as the pod launched in the air. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A slingshot ride at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland has snapped and crashed into a support beam leaving two passengers trapped inside.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage of the terrifying incident emerged online, showing the cage rope snap upon launch.

The ride usually uses two elastic cords to propel the pod straight up into the air like a slingshot.

But it went horrifyingly wrong on Wednesday evening, leaving two men stuck in the pod as it swung into the ride's support beams.

Read more: Man, 24, stabbed in the neck outside Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

Read more: Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

The pod launched entirely to its left before crashing on its side to leave the riders dangling mid-air.

Warning - footage on link contains swearing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Witnesses told MailOnline the pair were later taken to hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Bystanders watched on in shock, with one person in the video heard saying "these things are rigged - every single time".

Another video showed staff blocking access to the ride following the incident.

The London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called to Winter Wonderland last night as two people were trapped inside a bungee carriage.

"They were freed by on-site staff and there was no action required by the Brigade."

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland has been contacted for comment