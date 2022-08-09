'Woke' parents demand York Dungeon rename 'offensive' Dick Turpin ride

The York Dungeon has refused to make changes. Picture: Alamy

The York Dungeon has refused to change the name of its new Dick Turpin ride after receiving several complaints from "woke" parents over the "offensive" name.

The attraction received several requests for the character to be renamed Richard due to "the apparent rude nature of his nickname".

Bosses said they were "shocked" after receiving the complaints over the ride, which provides guests with a "thrilling end to their visit".

They insisted they "remained firm in their stance" and that the show would remain unchanged.

Richard 'Dick' Turpin was an infamous highwayman, known for his exploits throughout the 18th century before he was executed in York for horse theft.

As part of the exhibition, visitors can sit in a darkened carriage listening to scary stories before being ordered by the highwayman to "stand and deliver".

The uproar from parents saw a backlash online, with some branding them as "woke idiots".

Howard Johnson, a co-owner of rival Yorkshire attraction Eden Camp modern history museum, said: "A vote for common sense. Ignore these woke idiots."

Maria Oldfield said: "What is wrong with people these days, everything is offensive, they need to live in the real world and not make believe."

Meanwhile, Lisa Jane Holmes said: "It's only offensive if you let it.

"How can all of a sudden people want to change the name of a person after hundreds of years in history they need to get a life."

In response to complaints, the York Dungeon said: "Some parents did not take Dick’s return to the York Dungeon lightly, with the attraction receiving a number of requests for the character to be renamed to Richard due to the apparent rude nature of his nickname.

"The York Dungeon, however, has remained firm in their stance, stating that the Dick Turpin show will remain in the same name, despite the complaints.

"This means guests will be able to experience all the thrills and chills of Dick's darkened carriage without any changes."

General manager Mark Mattinson added: "The York Dungeon is renowned for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets of the city's unique past - whether that includes Dick or not!

"The character is one of our most frightful foes, and we know how much our guests enjoy interacting with him along with our other rogues and rascals throughout our shows.

"Our Dick's Back carriage ride is the grand finale of our York Dungeon tour, and thousands of guests have already enjoyed this thrilling end to their visit.

"We were shocked to receive complaints to change his name but despite any potentially rude connotations, we’re here to say that Dick is here to stay!"