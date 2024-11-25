'Wokery' risks killing off Christmas mistletoe due to fears of people being 'accused of abuse'

Christmas tradition.

By Hannah Levene

Young people are not interested in the tradition of kissing under the mistletoe out of fear of being 'accused of abuse,' according to the UK's leading supplier of the plants.

The ancient tradition of kissing under the mistletoe at Christmas is at risk of dying out, according to 'Mr Mistletoe'.

At Britain’s only annual mistletoe auctions in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, it is expected that only a quarter as much mistletoe will be on offer compared with past decades.

Nick Champion, 66, who is also known as 'Mr Mistletoe,' has been holding the mistletoe auctions for 47 years. He said the market of the sprigs has declined due to fewer young people being interested in the tradition.

Mr Champion said that due to the decline, the quality of the crop has also suffered and he only expects around 500 lots of the plant to be sold across two auctions in the mistletoe capital of Britain in the next fortnight.

He told the Daily Mail: "We used to have four auctions but mistletoe sales peaked in the early '90s.

"Young people aren't interested in kissing under the mistletoe any more and the older generation who used to cut it down and bundle it up are dying off and not being replaced.

"Workers used to kiss under the mistletoe at Christmas parties, but with all the wokery nowadays they would be accused of abuse."

Auctions of mistletoe have been held by farmers in Tenbury Wells since 1862 and are a huge part of the town's history. They are starting this month on November 26 and on December 3.

Mr Champion said: "Mistletoe needs a frost around now to ripen the berries and turn them from green to white. The recent cold spell means that it should be a great crop.

"There is much higher demand for holly, which fetches around £5 per kilo compared to £3 for mistletoe. Golden and silver variegated varieties of holly go for as much as £15 per kilo.

Lovely couple under mistletoe bunch on light blue background.

"Holly wreaths are the one thing we see increasing demand for each year. People may no longer have holly in the house as a traditional decoration but they will stick it on a front door.

"There are people out there who will pay £100 for a good 12 or 15 inch holly wreath from a smart farm shop or garden centre that looks impressive on their front door."

