Girl, 10, found dead in Woking house named as international manhunt continues for three who fled UK

Three people sought by detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Woking were known to the victim, police have said. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 10-year-old girl found dead in a Woking house has been named locally as police continue to hunt for three people who they believe have fled the UK.

The girl, who was alone when found at the property in Woking, was named locally as Sara Sharif.

Detectives investigating the murder are now hunting for three people who were known to the victim.

The trio are believed to have left the country on Wednesday, a day before the child was discovered at a house in the quiet village of Horsell, Surrey Police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday afternoon and formal identification of the girl has yet to take place.

Last week, there was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road and neighbours said a Pakistani family with six "very young" children had moved into the house in April.

Surrey police, which did not give any further information about the victim or the three people, said officers are still at the address and that no arrests have yet been made.

A statement read: "Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning (10 August).

"The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but we understand the child has been named locally.

"No arrests have been made at this time.

"A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow afternoon (15 August).

"Officers remain at the address whilst the investigation continues and further updates will be provided in due course."