Two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two women have been killed and four people injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton - with two men having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Dunstall Hill area at 2am on Saturday.

Two women, who were understood to be in their early 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Three men and another woman were taken to hospital, with the woman in a critical condition.

The force said two men, aged 19 and 22, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are understood to be known to the women.

Officers are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire and a cordon remains in place.

In a statement on their website, a spokesman said: "Three fire engines and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles attended, crewed by 20 firefighters from Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Tipton and Bilston fire stations. The first were at the scene three minutes after being mobilised.

"They arrived to find a severe fire in an end-terrace property, from which four people had managed to escape.

"Several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property. Very sadly, the bodies of two people were found inside.

"The fire was confirmed to have been extinguished shortly before 3am.

"Our investigators will be working with West Midlands Police to establish exactly how the fire started."

They offered their "thoughts and sympathies" to everyone affected by the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101, and quote 360 of 11/5/24.