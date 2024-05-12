Third man arrested after two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire

By Emma Soteriou

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were killed and four people were injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at a property in Dunstall Hill at 2am on Saturday.

Two women in their early 20s were confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and police were granted extra time to question them. They are understood to be known to the women.

Police said on Sunday that a 46-year-old man, also understood to be known to the women, had also been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at a police station.

Four other people were taken to hospital after the blaze. Three were not seriously injured but a woman remains in a serious condition.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, from Wolverhampton police, said: "Two women have tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

"We know how upsetting this is for everyone within the community, and we're working as sensitively as we can to find out the cause of this terrible fire.

"This is a very active investigation and it's important we do everything we can to get answers to what happened."

A cordon remains in place as investigations continue.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 and quote 360 of May 11.