Woman, 22, charged with murder of three-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire

14 August 2021, 08:51

Police were called to a house on Main Road in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire
Police were called to a house on Main Road in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A woman has been charged with murdering a three-year-old boy who died after being found with serious injuries at a home in Nottinghamshire.

Leila Picker, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested earlier this week and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Officers were called to a property on the road on 7 August and found the toddler had been seriously hurt.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries two days later, Nottinghamshire Police said.

It is believed the incident was isolated and officers are not looking for anyone else linked to it.

Police said the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road
Police said the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road. Picture: Alamy

The force's detective inspector Steve Wragg said: "This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life.

"We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boy's death and have now charged a woman with murder.

"We would reassure the public that we believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road, and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.

"Our thoughts are with the child's family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

