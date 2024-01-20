Woman, 27, who died after falling from van on 40mph road named as driver is arrested

Leah Senior. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 27-year-old woman who died after falling from a van driving at 40mph has been named.

Leah Senior was pronounced dead from her injuries after she fell from a moving white Transit van in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday night.

She is believed to have fallen between 8.20pm and 8.45pm on Denby Dale Road near to the junction of Hollin Lane.

Paramedics tried to save her, but she died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 25-year-old male van driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving offences.

The man, from Kirklees, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives are still investigating and want to speak to witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on HMET on 101, referencing police log 1604 of January 17.