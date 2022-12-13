Woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in alleyway

By Fran Way

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in an alleyway.

Police made the discovery at around 6am on Saturday.

Officers were called to an alleyway in Whitwell, Chesterfield, between Station Road and Butt Hill.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Now police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Carolyne Van Schaick who is leading the investigation said: “We are appealing to anyone that was in the area between midnight and 6.30am and may have dash cam footage.

“Also to local residents and businesses that have CCTV footage please contact us and submit it as it may help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on social media or through the non-emergency 101 line quoting the reference: 22*721853.