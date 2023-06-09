Woman in her 30s dies on holiday in Center Parcs as police probe 'unexplained' death

Center Parcs at Elveden in Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A woman, who was in her 30s, has died while on holiday at Center Parcs.

Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the resort at Elveden in Suffolk at about 6:40pm on Wednesday.

According to a Suffolk Police spokesperson, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary said the death of the woman was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A spokesperson for Center Parcs said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the news of a guest passing away at Center Parcs Elveden Forest.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this distressing time. We are continuing to offer our support to her family and also to our colleagues who assisted emergency services."

A spokesman for the East of England Air Ambulance added: "Sadly, despite the best of the efforts of the medical team, an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”





