Woman, 31, and girl, 8, die in 'suspicious' house fire in Huddersfield, police say

31 July 2024, 17:33

The fire took place on Leeds Road.
The fire took place on Leeds Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Conroy

A 31-year-old woman and an eight-year-girl have died after a house fire in Huddersfield which is being treated as "suspicious" by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force added that a 10-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called to a fire at a house on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, at around 2.24am on Wednesday morning.

An adult female and two children were rescued from the property and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

The woman, 31, and one of the girls, 8, died from their injuries while a second girl, 10, remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the house fire is ongoing but police are treating it as suspicious.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, the force said.

Read more: Police officers ‘lost teeth’ and ‘had ankles broken’ in Southport riots, says chairman of Merseyside Police Federation

Read more: Iran vows 'severe punishment' for Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh 'killed in Israeli strike in Tehran'

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident. Specially trained officers are supporting the family.

“Whilst we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning, who may have seen something to come forward with information.  

“A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”

Anyone with information can call the Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101 or speak to someone via the live chat facility quoting Op Purplenest.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

General view of Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Female prison guard, 22, who had 'explicit' fling with 'manipulative and dangerous' inmate in cleaning cupboard spared jail
The prestigious nursery cares for 69 children aged four and under, with fees ranging from £589 to £1,893

Woman charged with 25 counts of child cruelty, ABH and attempted GBH at £1,900-a-month nursery

Team GB swimmer Luke Greenbank had his Olympic dreams shattered after he was disqualified from the 200m backstroke

Team GB swimmer has Olympic dreams shattered after disqualification over obscure rule break in 200m backstroke heat

A girl holds a Taylor Swift sign

German city receives 1,400 bids for ‘Swiftkirchen’ signs in auction

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards would have been sacked over 'abhorrent' behaviour, says BBC as it admits it was aware of his arrest

More warm weather is on the way

Exact date 'more extreme' heatwave to sweep UK as warm spell continues into August

India Landslides

At least 166 people killed in southern India landslides

Trouble flares during a protest in Southport, after three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack

Four men arrested after night of 'wanton violence' in Southport, with 53 police officers and three dogs injured

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Colombian leader urges Maduro to release detailed Venezuelan vote counts

Brwa Shorsh shoved a Tube passenger onto the tracks

Moment homeless migrant shoves man onto Tube tracks 'for giving dirty look', as he is convicted of attempted murder

The fire took place on Leeds Road.

Woman, 31, dead and two children left fighting for their lives after 'suspicious' house fire in Huddersfield

Exclusive
Angela Rayner has condemned the violence which took place in Southport

'Thugs should be dealt with': Rayner says ministers ‘looking at various groups’ after ‘EDL' riot in Southport

Alex Yee won the men's triathlon and the women's quadruple sculls also claimed gold

Wednesday's winners! Team GB bag two Olympic golds in 15 minutes as Britain edges up to fourth in medal table

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the assembly line

Boeing names new chief as it posts £1bn-plus loss in second quarter

Ismail Haniyeh faces left at a meeting with the Iranian President

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge against Israel over Hamas chief killing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tehran, Iran. 31st July, 2024. FILE PHOTO: Palestinian Hamas chief ISMAIL HANIYEH (L) meets the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah ALI KHAMENEI (R) in Tehran.

Iran vows 'severe punishment' for Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh 'killed in Israeli strike in Tehran'
Police were attacked by violent protesters in Southport last night

Police officers ‘lost teeth’ and ‘had ankles broken’ in Southport riots, says chairman of Merseyside Police Federation
Toyota badge in close-up

Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologises

The Tory leadership candidate has dismissed as ‘smears’ claims reported in The Guardian that she bullied former staff

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch says she is a victim of hit job over bullying claims

A Japanese flag flutters at the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo,

Bank of Japan raises key interest rate to halt yen’s slide against the dollar

The man was hit in the crotch by a brick

Moment Southport rioter gets instant karma as he is hit by a brick in the crotch and head while taunting police
Russian troops load an Iskander missile onto a mobile launcher

Russian military begins drills to train troops in tactical nuclear weapons

Alex Yee wins gold for Team GB in a late-minute push in the men's triathlon.

Olympics LIVE: wonderful Wednesday as Team GB win five medals

A tram drives past the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt

Inflation rises in eurozone, complicating European Central Bank’s next move

Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s top military commander survives deadly drone strike at army ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit