London woman, 36, charged with murder of missing Mee Kuen Chong

Mee Kuen Chong's body was found in woodland. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A woman has been charged with the murder of Mee Kuen Chong, whose body was discovered in the Devon town of Salcombe after she went missing from her home in London.

Ms Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was found in woodland near Bennett Road at about 5pm on June 27.

Police said on Saturday that Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, north-west London, has been charged with her murder.

She was arrested at a residential address in Kilburn on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening.

Mitchell appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday and the hearing was adjourned until Tuesday at the Old Bailey, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Chong had been reported missing from her home in Wembley on June 11.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained, with the investigation led by Devon and Cornwall Police.

On Tuesday, inquiries by the force in south Devon and the London area led to a murder investigation being launched by the Metropolitan Police's specialist crime command.

Crime scenes remain in place at two residential premises in north-west London and in woodland in south Devon.

Police searches are likely to continue over the coming days, the Met said.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital last week but a cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

Mrs Chong was originally from Malaysia but had been living in Wembley for more than 30 years.

Her family has been updated about the new development and is being supported by trained officers.