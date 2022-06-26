Woman, 36, dies after 'horrific assault' while walking in east London

26 June 2022, 17:14 | Updated: 26 June 2022, 17:18

The woman was walking up Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station
The woman was walking up Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 36-year-old woman has died after a "horrific assault" left her with serious head injuries early on Sunday morning.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are yet to formally identify her, but her next of kin have been informed.

She was walking on Cranbrook Road, in Ilford, East London, towards Gants Hill station when she was attacked at about 2.44am.

A crime scene remains in place there. The woman was taken to hospital but later died.

It is the latest attack on women at a time when more attention is being paid to their safety after a string of high profile attacks and murders.

The Metropolitan Police urged women to be "alert but not alarmed" and said a "significant police presence" will be in the area for the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Met's East Area basic command unit (BCU), said: "Our investigation remains in the critical early stages and is now being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Read more: Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

"The woman had been subjected to a horrific assault and sadly passed away as a result of her injuries.

"Urgent inquiries have been under way since the very early hours of Sunday morning to identify the woman. At this time formal identification is yet to take place but the woman's family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

"Teams of dedicated officers are working at pace to establish what happened and identify the person responsible. This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house inquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV.

Read more: Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

"No arrests have been made at this time.

"Local people will see a significant police presence in the area today and in the coming days.

"I understand that for women, particularly locally, this is an incredibly distressing incident, and I urge you to be alert but not alarmed."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met's Specialist Crime North Command, is leading the investigation and said: "It is vital that my officers speak with every possible witness and everyone with information that may assist the investigation.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2am and 3am on Sunday morning to get in touch, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage.

"We also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the wider Ilford area overnight."

Anyone with information or footage can call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits face more holiday hell this summer

Brits given summer holiday warning: 'Today's airport chaos nothing compared to what's coming'
Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch, her lawyer's claimed

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch as lawyer considers asking for sentencing delay

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

Kyiv has been hit by a series of missile strikes on Sunday

Kyiv struck by Russian rocket attacks for first time in three weeks

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Exclusive
Porngate MP reveals cops confiscated his guns so he wouldn't shoot himself

Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 20 young people found dead in South African nightclub

Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles

Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse

Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

The Brit fell from the Devil's Pass in northern Spain

Brit, 25, falls to his death climbing over Spain's notorious 'Devil's Pass'

Boris Johnson has said voters are "fed up" of hearing about the things he has "stuffed up"

Voters are 'fed up of hearing how I stuffed up', claims PM as pressure mounts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Pride March

Dozens arrested after defying ban on Pride march in Istanbul

South Africa Nightclub Deaths

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Iran

Iran launches rocket a day after agreement on nuclear talks resumption
Smoke rises from building

Russian missiles target Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden

Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine
The memorial service was held in Oslo Cathedral

Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service

USS Samuel B Roberts

US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered
Gas hob

French urged to immediately reduce fuel and energy use

Climate activists in rally

Climate club: How Germany hopes to keep G7 leaders’ focus on the environment
Pro-choice supporters

Abortion rights supporters and opponents map next move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London