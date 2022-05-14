Woman, 41, and three dogs killed in horror Chelsea car crash

The incident took place in Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 41-year-old woman and three dogs have been killed in a car crash in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The driver of the car - a 26-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody, the Met said.

Officers were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at 6.21am on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, animals and an Audi.

The woman was found dead at the scene, while all three dogs also died as a result of injuries, the force said.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Read more: Two cases of rare monkeypox confirmed in London

Read more: Russia threatens UK with nuclear 'hypersonic missile that can hit target in 3 minutes'

Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

A crime scene cordon is in place on Cheyne Walk, which stretches along the Thames and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.

A blue forensic tent has been pitched on the debris-strewn road too, near the junction where Albert Bridge meets the Chelsea embankment.

A 41-year-old woman and three dogs have been killed following the car crash. Picture: Alamy

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

A section of the embankment between Battersea Bridge and Royal Hospital Road and Albert Bridge is shut, according to the Transport for London traffic website.

The woman's next of kin have been informed, police said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to call 101 quoting CAD 1500/14May.