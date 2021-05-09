Woman, 43, dies in Dudley house fire while 16-year-old girl is seriously injured

9 May 2021, 20:21

A woman died in the blaze in Sedgley
A woman died in the blaze in Sedgley. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A 43-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Dudley, in which a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured.

Officers were sent to the scene in Sedgley at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

Despite efforts of the emergency services, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The teenager remains in hospital with serious injuries while a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital but released shortly after being checked over.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital
A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital. Picture: PA

West Midlands Police's Detective Inspector Carla Thompson said: "We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers."

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £5,500 while a baking business has organised a raffle.

Local charitable initiative Small Steps to Making a Difference - founded by Jade Caldicott and Michelle Debattista - is gathering donations such as clothing.

"Everybody has been so wonderful and flocked together to provide basically what (they) are going to need," Ms Debattista told the PA news agency.

"Someone came in this morning with trainers, jogging bottoms, t-shirts and hoodies - others joined in.

"When the time comes and they are ready to go back into some sort of accommodation then we will sort out the furniture donations."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The whale was spotted at Richmond Lock

'Beached whale' in the Thames sparks 'rescue operation'

Staff counting votes for the Scottish Parliamentary election

Elections 2021: Key moments across UK as Sadiq Khan is re-elected London Mayor
A Tory candidate in the PCC elections has been disbarred

Tory Police and Crime Commissioner candidate disbarred over driving offence
The NHS has been praised by Boris Johnson

'Extraordinary' NHS praised as one third of UK adults receive second Covid vaccine jab
The EU looks set to back Pfizer over Astrazeneca after a dispute with the latter

EU refuses to renew Oxford Covid vaccine order as it backs Pfizer jab
Michel Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.

One of Britain's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London