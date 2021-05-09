Woman, 43, dies in Dudley house fire while 16-year-old girl is seriously injured

A woman died in the blaze in Sedgley. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A 43-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Dudley, in which a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured.

Officers were sent to the scene in Sedgley at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

Despite efforts of the emergency services, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The teenager remains in hospital with serious injuries while a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital but released shortly after being checked over.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital. Picture: PA

West Midlands Police's Detective Inspector Carla Thompson said: "We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers."

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £5,500 while a baking business has organised a raffle.

Local charitable initiative Small Steps to Making a Difference - founded by Jade Caldicott and Michelle Debattista - is gathering donations such as clothing.

"Everybody has been so wonderful and flocked together to provide basically what (they) are going to need," Ms Debattista told the PA news agency.

"Someone came in this morning with trainers, jogging bottoms, t-shirts and hoodies - others joined in.

"When the time comes and they are ready to go back into some sort of accommodation then we will sort out the furniture donations."