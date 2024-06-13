Woman, 57, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of newborn girl more than 40 years ago

13 June 2024, 19:29 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 19:31

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a newborn baby girl
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a newborn baby girl. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 57-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a newborn girl more than 40 years ago.

The woman's arrest is related to the discovery of the body of a newborn girl in the town in May 1982.

The case was the subject of a major police investigation at the time but nobody was prosecuted. The inquiry was closed in 1993.

However, new evidence surfaced in 2023 following a cold case review by Northamptonshire Police, leading to the arrest.

The suspect was released on bail on Thursday afternoon pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the Major Crime Team of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: "This has been an extremely complex investigation into events that happened more than four decades ago and a great deal of work has gone in to getting us to this point.

"Dozens of officers from both Northamptonshire Police and our colleagues in the region have been involved in the operation over the past 48 hours or more and I would like to thank all of them for their work.

"This inquiry remains live and ongoing and, as such, Northamptonshire Police will be making no further comment at this time."

