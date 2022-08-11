Woman, 63, dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in US

A woman was impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach
A woman was impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Picture: Alamy

A 63-year-old woman has been killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest in South Carolina.

The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Ms Perreault died about an hour later in hospital from chest trauma, police added.

Scotty's Beach Bar in Surfside Beach said in a Facebook post: "Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault.

"Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman."

They continued: "To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all.

"If everyone can please keep the Perreault family in your hearts today especially her husband Mike. Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss... everyone at Scotty's, staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers."

Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand as their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The federal agency estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.

US senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the safety agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.

