Woman, 70, pleads guilty to causing eight month old baby’s death by dangerous driving outside hospital

Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall died after being struck by a white BMW car while in her pram outside Withybush Hospital. Picture: Family handout/Withybush General Hospital

By Will Conroy

A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a baby girl by dangerous driving.

Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall died after being struck by a white BMW car while in her pram outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, in June last year.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, before being transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, but died four days later on June 25.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday morning where she admitted the charge relating to the death of Mabli.

Judge Geraint Walters released Curtis on unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing hearing on November 22.

An inquest opening in July last year heard that Mabli died from severe traumatic brain injuries.

The judge disqualified Curtis from driving and told her: "You will probably have understood already that the granting of bail and the asking of reports can't carry any indication of the sentence that could be passed upon you.

"You can have your bail until the day of sentence."

John Dye, representing Curtis, said his client was 70 years old and had a full, clean driving licence and no previous convictions.

He told the court: "She is absolutely devastated to be here."

Mr Dye said Curtis, who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in July, had voluntarily surrendered her driving licence.

In a statement issued at the time of her charge, Mabli's family described the past year as "the most horrendous time of our lives".

They said: "Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister."

They thanked police for their work on the case, and the 2Wish charity for assisting them as a family.