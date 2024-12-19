Woman in her 80s arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found at Cornwall business park

The body of a man in his 60s was found at in Helston Business Park in Cornwall. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A woman in her 80s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a vehicle at a business park in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman in her 50s was also arrested after officers discovered the body of a man in his 60s in Helston Business Park on Wednesday.

The two suspects, from Avon and Somerset, were arrested on suspicion of murder, concealing a death, and preventing a lawful burial.

Police said they both remain in custody.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, the force added.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident but at this time we are treating the man's death as suspicious.

"We understand that any incident this serious in nature, will cause concern amongst the community, it is believed that the involved parties are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

"You can expect to see an increased presence around the business park while our investigation continues."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via their website quoting log 406 of December 17.