Mother and three children - aged 1, 5 and 9 - who died in Bradford house fire named

The four people who died have now been named. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Four people who died in a house fire in Bradford have been named by West Yorkshire Police.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene and three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The force added that a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is in critical condition in hospital.

The fire took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Westbury Road.

Police believe the incident was domestic related and was started deliberately.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene. Picture: Getty

In a press conference on Wednesday, superintendent Lucy Leadbeater said: "Whilst inquiries are at their early stages, we believe that the fire was started deliberately and this incident was domestic related.

"Detectives from our homicide and major inquiry team have launched a murder investigation into the fire.

"A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in a critical condition in hospital."

Local residents described seeing a lot of smoke and fire, before several police cars and ambulances arrived.

Tributes have been left at the scene.

Police remain at the scene. Picture: Getty

One woman who lives on the street said she could hear screams coming from the house.

"It's a massive thing that's gone on. It's scary," she told local newspaper the Telegraph and Argus. "We were shocked.

"My husband went up the street to see if he could help. He could see it was a house fire as there were flames and smoke coming out of it. The fire was blazing.

"But firefighters and police told him to stand back and not put himself in danger. There were other residents trying to help too. He said he seen two firefighters run into the home."

She added: "There was really thick smoke coming up the the street. It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming.

"You could hear screaming. I was scared to go up there to see because you don't know what's happening."

The scene after the fire. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder.

"He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”