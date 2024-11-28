Woman and two men jailed after luring man to Sheffield park before murdering him with machete

Barney Griffin, Rebecca Moore, Jack Douglas. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

Two men and a woman have been jailed for luring a man into a Sheffield park before killing him with machetes.

Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, murdered Sacad Ali on March 9, 2024 after 25-year-old Rebecca Moore lured him into Ponderosa Park in Sheffield.

Griffin and Douglas pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder as well as the possession of a bladed article.

Moore, meanwhile, was found guilty of murder after a 16-day trial.

Griffin has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars, 17-year-old Douglas will face 15 years in prison and Moore was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 15 years.

South Yorkshire Police. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Detective chief inspector Ben Wood, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Sacad was lured to his death by Moore who arranged to meet him in Ponderosa Park before he was brutally attacked by two teenage boys.

"Armed with machetes, they violently assaulted Sacad before all three fled the scene, leaving a young man to die on his own in a park.

"The staggering amount of incriminating evidence gathered by the team left those teenagers with no choice but to plead guilty to their actions, and although she did not land a fatal blow on Sacad, I am pleased Moore has now been convicted for the part she played in his murder.

"Knife crime has already taken too many young lives and my thoughts go out to Sacad's family, friends and loved ones as they continue to navigate this tragic loss.

"Sacad and his family have been at the forefront of the whole team's minds throughout our inquiry, and while life will never be the same for them again, I hope the guilty verdict for Moore and earlier guilty pleas go some way towards offering a small sense of justice in light of their unimaginable grief."