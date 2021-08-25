Woman and two young children killed in motorhome crash near York

25 August 2021, 13:49 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 13:53

Three people died in the collision on the A64 near York.
Three people died in the collision on the A64 near York. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A woman and two young children have died in a crash involving a motorhome and a lorry near York.

A nine-year-old girl, four-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman were passengers in the grey motorhome which was in collision with a white HGV on the A64, near York, on Tuesday night.

North Yorkshire Police said all three tragically died in the collision.

A six-year-old boy, who was also travelling in the motorhome, suffered a serious head injury, and the driver, a 48-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Both were taken to hospital.

The spokesman added that the lorry driver was not injured in the crash.

She said: "The tragic incident happened at around 8pm near Jinnah Restaurant and involved a white HGV and a grey motorhome.

"The road was closed between Barton-le-Willows and Flaxton for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. It reopened at 6.45am today (Wednesday)."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident, or was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

