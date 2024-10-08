Woman appears to shout 'we love Hamas' in London Middle East protest

8 October 2024, 14:05 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 14:24

A woman was filmed appearing to shout "we love Hamas."
A woman was filmed appearing to shout "we love Hamas.". Picture: X/ Campaign Against Antisemitism

By Henry Moore

A video reportedly from a protest in London appears to show a woman shouting “we love Hamas.”

Protests swept London in the run-up to the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, with marches both condemning Israel’s continuing bombardment of Gaza and remembering the victims of last year’s attack.

And in a video allegedly from one of the protests, a woman is pictured shouting “we love Hamas.”

The clip was shared by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, who told LBC: "To mark one year since Hamas invaded Israel and murdered 1,200 victims and took some 250 hostage, a lot of people in London chose to demonstrate against Israel.

"In case that isn't depraved enough, this woman appears to shout 'we love Hamas'. Our polling released this week shows how Britons are becoming radicalised, and that she is not alone in her support for Hamas terrorists.

In no small part because of the failures of the police to act against these protests, we are now at a point where anti-Israel demonstrators apparently feel free enough to yell support for proscribed terrorist organisations with impunity. What we would all have hoped would be unthinkable has now become normalised.

"We are yet to hear from the Met if anything has been done to identify and arrest this individual."

“What would have once been unthinkable has now become normalised.

“This incident occurred this past Saturday.”

The group also tagged the Met Police in its X post.

The Met is currently searching for a number of people in connection to potential protest offences over the weekend.

When contacting the Met, cite the reference number in the image.
When contacting the Met, cite the reference number in the image. Picture: Met Police

They shared a number of CCTV and social media images of those suspected of being involved.

A Met statement read: “A number of further potential offences have come to light on social media and we’re now releasing images and appealing for the public’s help to identify those involved.

“The crowds at Saturday's event were significant in size and density. In those circumstances, what is easy to spot when walking among the crowd with a mobile phone is not always easy for officers to see from their positions along the route.

“While we will always investigate event after an event, we would urge those who see these incidents and take photos of them to also alert officers - if they are nearby - so we can intervene immediately.”

When contacting the Met, cite the reference number in the image. Picture: Met Police

Anyone who can identify those pictured is asked to call 101, message @MetCC on X or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Police said they arrested a total of 17 people during Saturday’s protests.

One march was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign while a counter-protest, held by a pro-Israel group called Stop the Hate, also took place.

When contacting the Met, cite the reference number in the image. Picture: Met Police

Two people were arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

Eight arrests were made on suspicion of public order offences, four of which were reportedly racially aggravated.

The Met confirmed it is “aware” of protestors supporting Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. In the wake of the attack, Israel launched a massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 41,000 people, most of which are civilians.

