Woman arrested over inaccurate information about identity of attacker in Southport murders as police issue warning

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A woman has been arrested for a social media post that contained false information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.

Cheshire Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman from near Chester on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

Officers said they were questioning her in custody.

Riots broke out across England after false information was spread on social media. Picture: Alamy

Sharing a warning about posting false information online, Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: "We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

"It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person."

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana is charged with murdering three girls and with 10 counts of attempted murder. Picture: Liverpool Echo

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Hart Street on 29 July, and ten others were seriously injured.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is set to stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Rudakubana was named on 1 August after restrictions preventing him from being identified were lifted.

Before this, false information of the attacker's identity was spread widely across social media in the days following the murders. This was followed by far-right riots breaking out across the country.

Nearly 500 people have been arrested in connection to the riots and 140 charged - with police saying those figures will likely "continue to rise significantly".