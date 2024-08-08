Woman arrested over inaccurate information about identity of attacker in Southport murders as police issue warning

8 August 2024, 18:42

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders
A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A woman has been arrested for a social media post that contained false information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cheshire Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman from near Chester on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

Officers said they were questioning her in custody.

Riots broke out across England after false information was spread on social media
Riots broke out across England after false information was spread on social media. Picture: Alamy

Sharing a warning about posting false information online, Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: "We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

"It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person."

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana is charged with murdering three girls and with 10 counts of attempted murder
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana is charged with murdering three girls and with 10 counts of attempted murder. Picture: Liverpool Echo

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Hart Street on 29 July, and ten others were seriously injured.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is set to stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Rudakubana was named on 1 August after restrictions preventing him from being identified were lifted.

Read more: Taxi driver who dropped off Southport suspect before Taylor Swift dance class attack left 'traumatised'

Read more: 'Truly tragic': Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Southport stabbing victims

Before this, false information of the attacker's identity was spread widely across social media in the days following the murders. This was followed by far-right riots breaking out across the country.

Nearly 500 people have been arrested in connection to the riots and 140 charged - with police saying those figures will likely "continue to rise significantly".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate

FTaylor Swift performing in Nashville

Taylor Swift's five Wembley shows in London not impacted by Vienna events, UK police say

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (Slim Abid/AP)

Tunisian president replaces prime minister in latest shake-up ahead of election

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. 28.07.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Race Day. Photo credit should read: XPB/Alamy Live News.

Christian Horner cleared of controlling behaviour and will remain Red Bull team principal after appeal dismissed

Tenacious D made a remark about Trump's assassination attempt

'We'll be back': Jack Black says Tenacious D will return despite Trump joke controversy

Deli Meat Recall

Third person dies in listeria outbreak tied to US deli meats

Sarah Ferguson has turned down appearing on this autumn's series of Strictly

Sarah Ferguson rejects Strictly Come Dancing offer with brutal reply

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne

British doctor missing in French mountains sent desperate text to family telling them he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'

A High Court judge who sent a love letter to a junior member of staff has been reprimanded for 'serious misconduct'

High Court judge narrowly avoids sack after sending love letter to 'distressed' junior member of staff

Muhammad Yunus speaks to the media after his arrival (Ahadul Karim Khan/AP)

Interim leader takes helm in Bangladesh in bid to bring peace ahead of elections

Ricky Jones was suspended by Labour on Thursday

Labour councillor arrested for 'encouraging murder' after telling counter-protesters to 'cut fascists' throats'

Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, officials say

Pictured: Taylor Swift suspect planned to kill 'as many people as possible' in suicide attack, police confirm

Exclusive
Adam and Ellis Wharton have been jailed for their part in the Liverpool riot

'Stay at home, don't lose your life': Mum of brothers jailed for looting in Liverpool riots apologises for sons

At last year's World Championship, Lin reached the semi-finals and secured a bronze medal but was disqualified by the IBA

Gender row boxer Lin Yu-ting suggests IBA were 'deliberately going after me' with 'false' gender test

Tropical Weather Debby

Tornado death raises Tropical Storm Debby toll to seven as rains keep falling

Karlson was arrested for credit card fraud

Jack Karlson, star of ‘succulent Chinese meal’ meme, dies aged 82

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset

Allies slam Israeli minister’s suggestion that starving Gaza might be justified

A Palestinian walks on a smoke-filled street after an Israeli air strike in Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military orders another mass evacuation in southern Gaza

A police officer has told a court he only flirted with a burglary victim because she winked at him

Police officer facing misconduct charge tells court he only flirted with burglary victim because she winked at him
People gather outside a building in Miyazaki, western Japan, following the earthquake

Nine injured as powerful earthquake strikes off southern Japan

Banksy's latest artwork in Peckham, southeast London

Fourth Banksy artwork appears in London and is stolen minutes later

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head

Second police officer under criminal investigation after man 'kicked in the head' in Manchester airport
Keir Starmer is set to chair another emergency COBRA meeting

Prime Minister Keir Starmer set to chair another emergency Cobra meeting in response to continuing unrest
Protesters run as Kenyan police use water cannon during a demonstration in Nairobi

Police hurl tear gas at protesters in Nairobi as Kenya Cabinet sworn in

Emergency services at the scene after a falling cornic killed a person at a tram stop in Prague

Falling cornice kills person at Prague tram stop

William Morgan is among several more rioters who have been jailed on Thursday

Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit