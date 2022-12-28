Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of an eight-year-old linked to the Strep A infection

28 December 2022, 22:07 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 22:12

Stock image of police officer and blood samples of Strep A positive
Stock image of police officer and blood samples of Strep A positive. Picture: Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of an eight-year-old linked to the Strep A infection in Wales.

According to the BBC, a 33-year-old woman was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police on December 23 after the "sudden death" of a child the day before in Lampeter, Ceredigion, and has been released as inquiries continue.

Public Health Wales confirmed it is looking into links between the child's death and the invasive Strep A infection.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion Council following the death of a child in Lampeter.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected. Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases.

READ MORE:Two children under 10 die with Strep A in Scotland

READ MORE:Two men arrested over death of footballer Cody Fisher, 23, stabbed to death on dancefloor

"We are investigating links to invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS), a very rare complication of group A streptococcal infection.

"While we understand that parents are likely to be worried, cases of iGAS remain rare in Wales and children have a very low risk of contracting the disease."

The death follows those of seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, South Wales, and a child from Powys who has not been named.

Both families have confirmed the cause of death of both children was iGAS.

Public Health Scotland announced on Wednesday that two children aged under 10 in Scotland have died with Strep A infection since October 3.

The agency said it is aware of seven deaths among invasive group A streptococcal infections (iGAS) cases between October 3 and December 25.

Two of the deaths were in children under 10. These two deaths are the first to be recorded north of the border, though children have died elsewhere in the UK.

The most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 21 children under 18 in England have died from invasive Strep A disease while three deaths of children have been recorded in Belfast and Wales.

Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases.

Illnesses caused by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Missing Rapper Theophilus London

Appeal made for public’s help to find missing US rapper

Virus Outbreak China

US announces new Covid test rules for travellers from China

Ambulance Service Workers Strike Over Pay And Conditions

Ambulance trust declares critical incident after 'extreme pressures' over Christmas

Peanut Celebrates The Untold Stories Of Motherhood With Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant for the fifth time

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan back on Twitter after account gets hacked

Music – Bob Marley

Reggae musician Jo Mersa Marley dies aged 31

Two children have died with Strep A in Scotland

Two children under 10 die with Strep A in Scotland

Members of the PCS at Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham airport

Border force workers resume strikes as 1,000 walk out across Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airport

Kosovo Serbia Tensions

Kosovon Serb whose arrest sparked crisis is released from jail

Israel-Politics

West Bank settlements ‘top priority’ for Netanyahu government

Philippines Flooding

29 die as heavy rain and floods hit Philippines

Pope Benedict XVI in papamobile Mercedes-Benz W463 during the every Wednesday General Audience on St. Peter’s Square, in front of the Italian Renaissa

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

Germany Russia Gas Pipeline

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline firm given stay of bankruptcy

General Alexei Maslov (left) and Vladimir Putin

Russian ex-army chief dies suddenly after Putin snubs visit to his tank factory

Bird became known for sketches performed alongside John Fortune and Bremner

Comedian John Bird of trio Bremner, Bird and Fortune dies aged 86

Russia Ukraine War Technology

Ukraine aiming to develop air-to-air combat drones – minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak China

China to resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease

Former pope Benedict is “very sick”, Pope Francis has revealed.

Ex-pope Benedict 'very sick' Francis reveals as he calls for prayers for predecessor

Germany Nazi Trial

Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals against conviction

Remembering the famous faces we've lost during 2022

Remembering the famous faces lost in 2022

Jake Quickenden looks back on 'the hardest few years' of his life

'Showing emotion isn't weakness, it’s strength': Jake Quickenden opens up about dealing with grief over festive period
North Korea

North Korea’s leader lays out goals to boost military power

Elle Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury

'You cowards deserve to spend every Xmas in a cell': Top cop vows to be 'relentless' chasing Elle Edwards' killers
Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Two men arrested over death of footballer Cody Fisher, 23, stabbed to death on dancefloor

Police have stopped investigating more than a million burglaries and thefts in the last year

'Disgraceful': Cops blasted after dropping more than 1 million unsolved burglaries and thefts
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia.

Two teens charged with murder after British mum-of-two fatally stabbed at her home in Australia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown
Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown
Caller says Brexit was Boris Johnson's 'quick and dirty' route to power

Brexit was Boris Johnson’s ‘quick and dirty route to power’, says caller

‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

urgeon in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC

'The NHS used to look after the staff': Surgeon who works in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC
The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale says it was 'never fair' that only EU citizens should have free access to UK
shelagh best of 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit