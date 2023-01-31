Woman narrowly avoids being flattened as colossal boulder crashes through home in shocking footage

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman was nearly crushed by a massive boulder as it smashed through her house. Picture: KHON2 via Twitter/@maxrrrod

By Chris Samuel

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman was nearly crushed by a massive boulder as it smashed through her house.

A video of the incident posted to social media shows the huge boulder careering through the home, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Caroline Sasaki and her family had been living in the newly-built home for just a week when the 5ft wide rock hurtled through the property at midnight on Saturday.

Security footage from inside the house showed the owner Caroline narrowly avoiding being struck by the rock.

The 65-year-old is seen walking through her house when the boulder suddenly crashes through a wall just in front of her.

Caroline was walking through the house when the boulder rolled in out of nowhere. Picture: KHON2 via Twitter/@maxrrrod

Speaking to KITV 4, she said: "I haven’t watched the video, but they said if I took one more step, I probably wouldn’t be here.

"All I heard was the boom when the glass cracked from the sliding door, so I backed up and I guess it passed right through me."

Debris flew as the boulder barrelled past, just missing her. Picture: KHON2 via Twitter/@maxrrrod

The loose rock barrelled through the the home's cinderblock wall, living room, as well as another wall before finally stopping in a bedroom, Hawaii News Now reported.

The house sustained serious damage and a car was struck, but thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.

The loose rock barrelled through the the home's cinderblock wall, living room, as well as another wall before finally stopping in a bedroom, Hawaii News Now reported. Picture: KHON2 via Twitter/@maxrrrod

Caroline believes that excavation work at a development nearby may have caused the colossal rock to roll through her home.

She told TV station KHON 2: "We lived in this same location.

"We just knocked down the old house and rebuilt it; and it’s never happened before, heavy rain and hurricane warnings nothing. So, no rocks ever came down.

"We’ve had some issues with them carving the mountain, and I don’t know if that’s the cause."

But development owner Bingning Li insisted the project is not to blame.

They said: "Not at all, this is from way above, I looked at one of those rocks about 50 feet away from on top of the property and landed over there and then made its way down here.

“So it hit one of the cables that was supposed to stop it and the cable snapped.

"That took a lot of energy away otherwise this damage would be way more.”