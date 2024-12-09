Woman ‘butchered in savage and random attack’ on Bournemouth beach, court hears

Amie Gray, 34, died after being stabbed on Bournemouth beach in May this year. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A criminology student researched methods of murder before "butchering" Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach by stabbing her to death and seriously injuring her friend in a "savage and random" attack, a court has heard.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is on trial charged with the murder of the 34-year-old physical trainer at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court that while the 20-year-old defendant was studying for a degree in criminology at Greenwich, he asked his lecturers a series of questions about defences for murder which led one of them to ask him: "You're not planning a murder are you?"

The prosecutor said that Ms Gray and Ms Miles had been chatting next to a fire to keep warm on the Dorset beach under a full moon when they were targeted by Saadi.

Police at the scene at Durley Chine beach. Picture: Alamy

She said: "Nasen Saadi, as he walked along that promenade and thought about the culmination of a plan he had worked on for who knows how long but which he had spent the last couple of nights walking through and researching.

"Nothing fine or glorious in his plans I'm afraid, nothing of self-improvement or to benefit anyone else.

"This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others.

"Perhaps he just couldn't bear to see people engaged in a happy normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher."

She added: "With purpose, slowly, stealthily and quietly, when he thought no-one would observe him, he hovered at the edges of the promenade, then stepped on to the sand, and walked directly towards the two women with a knife in his hand.

"In an act horrifying in its savagery and in its randomness he stabbed them both multiple times, chasing after them as they tried to escape or divert him from the other and he continued his attack.

"He left them on the sand to bleed to death whilst he moved away and tried to disappear back into the shadows, away from the glare of the streetlights or the moonlight and back into anonymity.

"He got rid of his weapon. He changed his clothes and shoes and got rid of them."

Ms Jones said that during his university lectures, Saadi would ask questions not related to the subject of the talk including on self-defence justification for murder, DNA analysis and other forensic evidence.

She added the lecturer "explained his questions were not relevant to the lecture but there would be police input later in the course and he could save his interest for then and then she queried 'You're not planning a murder are you?' but he didn't reply".

Ms Jones said that Saadi also did online research about knives which he then bought, and also looked at the murder of Brianna Ghey and her killers.

She added: "In March he researched 'why is it harder for a killer to be caught if he does it in another town', the merits of one weapon over another - swords or daggers over knives or 'which is the deadliest knife'."

Ms Jones said that Saadi also researched Bournemouth beach and how many people visited, and whether it was open at night as well as about which hotels accepted cash payment and did not have CCTV cameras.

Ms Jones said that the defendant booked a stay at a Travelodge hotel from May 21 but also the nearby Silver How Guest house which he booked into on the 23rd.

She added that the previous evening, May 22, Saadi had gone to see the movie The Strangers - Chapter 1 and describing the plot, she said: "The male and female leads are both stabbed - the male dies and the female survives. It suggests doesn't it, that the defendant gravitated to what he likes to watch or sought inspiration or encouragement from what he saw."

Ms Jones said that on each of the evenings that he stayed in Bournemouth, Saadi walked at night along the promenade to Durley Chine for what she described as a "recce" of the area.

Saadi, who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone code to police, denies the charges and the trial continues.