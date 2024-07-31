Woman charged with 25 counts of child cruelty, ABH and attempted GBH at £1,900-a-month nursery

The prestigious nursery cares for 69 children aged four and under, with fees ranging from £589 to £1,893. Picture: Google street view

By Will Conroy

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with 25 counts of child cruelty, actual bodily harm and attempted GBH against 12 children at a Montessori nursery.

Roksana Lecka, from Hounslow, was held in custody following a police investigation into concerns about the welfare of children at Twickenham Green Montessori in London.

Ms Lecka was charged on Wednesday with 12 counts of child cruelty, 12 counts of actual bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 21-year-old appeared at Wimbledon magistrates' court on July 25 after the “serious allegations” emerged.

The Metropolitan Police said their Child Abuse Investigation Team launched an urgent probe after it was alerted on July 2.

The prestigious nursery cares for 69 children aged four and under, with fees ranging from £589 to £1,893.

Following the investigation, the nursery has closed and suspended registration, with children being temporarily placed in nearby nurseries.

It was rated 'good' by Ofsted when it was inspected in March 2022 and boasts of its family atmosphere.

The nursery follows the Montessori method of teaching, involving children's “natural interests and activities” instead of formal practices.

It belongs to the Riverside Nursery Schools group, whose prospectus states: “All children in our care are exposed to a carefully considered atmosphere defined by positivity and kindness.”

Detective Superintendent Ian Cameron, from the South West area's Public Protection team, told the Independent: “I understand the concern that this has caused in the community, especially for parents with young children in nursery.

“These are very serious allegations, which is why we swiftly launched a thorough investigation.”

He said enquiries are ongoing as the police work with the nursery, council and Ofsted. A spokesperson for Twickenham Green Nursery said Ms Lecka was suspended as soon as they were made aware of the allegations.

“We have been communicating with the parents of children at our nursery to keep them informed of developments. The safety and welfare of all our children remains our number one priority,” they added.

Twickenham Green Nursery is one of five nurseries in south-west London under the umbrella of Riverside Nursery Schools but it is understood Ms Lecka only worked at the one.

Ms Lecka is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Aug 21.