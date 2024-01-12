Woman, 42, charged with murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

A seven-year-old has died in Haverfordwest. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the death of a seven-year-old boy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later.

In a statement on Friday, the force said: "Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this tragic time."

Papaipit Linse was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder.

She has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear in court on Saturday.