Woman charged with murder after Christmas Day death of father-of-six

Louis Price died at his home on Christmas Day. Picture: Google Street View / Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a father-of-six on Christmas Day.

Kirsty Carless, 33, from Cannock, has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.

Police were called to a property on Elm Road in Norton Canes, near Cannock, at around 3:25 am on Christmas Day where a man was suffering from cardiac arrest.

Despite medical efforts, Mr Price died at his home a short time later.

In a tribute, Louis’ family said: “Louis was well-loved by his family and closest friends. He was a well-known member of the community, always had a smile on his face and brought a positive energy to anywhere he went.

“He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could. Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family.

Mr Price leaves behind four daughters and two sons. Picture: Cannock Police / Facebook

"He loved football, he played for a team and was a life-long supporter of Aston Villa.

“As a family we are devastated at losing Louis. Life will never be the same without him, he leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

“Christmas is a time we have always spent together as a family, to lose Louis at this time is even harder.

“Louis leaves behind his Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister, along with his six children. He has four daughters and two sons who he loved dearly. Louis had a big heart, he loved those closest to him.

“As a family, we would like to ask people to respect our privacy during this difficult time and we ask that people don’t speculate about what has happened.”

Specialist officers continue to support Louis’ family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Police previously confirmed that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following recent contact.

Carless is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.

Anyone with information that may help inquiries has been asked to contact police through their online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L22-PO1 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.