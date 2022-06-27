Woman charged with perverting justice told to represent herself due to barristers strike

27 June 2022, 13:42

Woman told to represent herself due to barristers' strike. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A woman accused of perverting the course of justice in a murder trial has been told she must represent herself in court because there is no available barrister due to the strike.

In what is believed to be a legal first, Elishah Anderson has been ordered by the judge at Southwark Crown Court to represent herself after expressing dissatisfaction with her previous barrister.

Ms Anderson, 40, is one of three people charged with perverting the course of justice over the killing of Jobari Gooden, 27, outside a Peckham barbershop last December. Mamadou Faal has been changed with murder.

While defendants can choose to represent themselves if they wish, senior lawyers have told the Guardian they believe this is the first time a defendant has been ordered to represent him or herself without being given a choice.

Striking Barristers At Old Bailey
Striking Barristers At Old Bailey. Picture: Getty
Victim Jobari Gooden
Victim Jobari Gooden. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Barristers walk out of courts in strike over pay with over 1,000 cases affected each day

Read More: London Underground faces summer of strikes as Tube workers vote for walkouts

Barristers have been operating a ‘no returns’ policy since April in protest at their pay and conditions. This means that they are refusing to pick up cases if other barristers are unable to represent a client – for example, if another case has overrun.

On Monday, barristers began wholesale strike action over funding concerns. Four in five criminal barristers voted for the walkout.

Guidance issued by the judiciary after the ‘no returns’ policy was introduced, states: “If a defendant wishes to be represented it is likely to be an exceptional case where a judge orders a trial to proceed where the only reason why they are not represented is the Criminal Bar Association action.”

Antonia Kim Charles of MTC Solicitors, Anderson’s legal representative, expressed concern about her client being told to represent herself in court, said:“My client has a right to representation and to equality of arms. Both of these things are enshrined in human rights law.

"This is a complex case involving thousands of pages of evidence and my client’s liberty is ultimately at stake.”

The latest industrial action comes after strikes by rail workers, and there are warnings of further action by public sector staff.

It comes as officials struggle with a backlog of crown court trials that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, rising from 40,000 in March 2020 to 58,271 in April 2022.

Criminal barristers will refuse to accept new cases and to carry out "return work" - stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said 81.5% of the more than 2,000 members who voted in a ballot supported walking out of court.

More than 1,000 cases will be impacted on each day of the strikes, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said.Of those who backed walkouts, most subsequently voted for the option of refusing new cases as well. In total, 43.5% of all those balloted opted for this particular combination.

