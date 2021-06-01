Police launch urgent appeal to find man, 29, after woman and child found dead in Louth

Police want to locate Daniel Boulton, 29. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police in Lincolnshire have issued an urgent appeal to find a 29-year-old man following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

Daniel Boulton, 29, is being sought by officers after the deaths.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

"Officers were called to an address on the town's High Holme Road at 8.29pm, last night (1st June), after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

"Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

"An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

"You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident 445 of 31st May."