Police launch urgent appeal to find man, 29, after woman and child found dead in Louth

1 June 2021, 08:18

Police want to locate Daniel Boulton, 29
Police want to locate Daniel Boulton, 29. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police in Lincolnshire have issued an urgent appeal to find a 29-year-old man following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

Daniel Boulton, 29, is being sought by officers after the deaths.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

"Officers were called to an address on the town's High Holme Road at 8.29pm, last night (1st June), after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

"Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

"An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

"You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident 445 of 31st May."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Zone will cover all roads within the A4540 Middleway Ring Road but not the Ring Road itself. It does include the A38 and tunnels.

Drivers in Birmingham face new daily charge as Clean Air Zone launches
A bomb hits the building

Israeli minister distances himself from military chief’s bombing comments
Qantas airplane

Court rejects challenge to Australian government ban on foreign travel
Police are hunting up to seven attackers after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Seven attackers wanted after boy, 14, is stabbed to death

Arthur Morgan, five-months, has become the first NHS patient to be treated with the world's most expensive drug

Baby becomes first NHS patient to be treated with world's most expensive drug
President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre

President Joe Biden to honour forgotten victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners
David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC
'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London