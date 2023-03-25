Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann to appear on hit US TV show Dr Phil as she awaits DNA test results

The episode in which Ms Wendell appears will air on Monday. Picture: Instagram/@persianmedium / social media

By Chris Samuel

A woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann is to appear on popular US talk show Dr Phil, as she awaits DNA test results.

Julia Wendell, from Poland, recorded the interview with TV host Dr Phil after making the sensational claim that she might be the British toddler who disappeared in 2007 during a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Ms Wendell, 21, is currently awaiting the results of a genetic test and submitted three DNA samples and a genetic test, which will help determine her ancestry, RadarOnline reports.

Dr Fia Johansson, a medium and private investigator who is helping Ms Wendell, revealed on social media that the 21-year-old would appear on the hit US TV show, which will hit screens on Monday.

Writing on Instagram she said: "I’m very happy for Julia getting a platform to courageously speak up, shedding light on her violent and abusive past and hopefully bringing her closer to justice!

Dr Johansson shared a trailer for the episode which aired in Canada, but the clip has no sound.

Julia Wendell (left). Picture: Instagram/@persianmedium

In it, Ms Wendell says: "I believe that I am Madeleine McCann. We are waiting for results."

During a previous Instagram live, Dr Johansson claimed she will be able to use Ms Wendell's DNA test results to see if she actually is the daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

A clip from Ms Wendell's appearance on the popular US talk show. Picture: Instagram/@persianmedium

“A lot of you ask why Kate and Gerry (are not involved)," she said.

“There is no need – Madeleine McCann's DNA is already there.

“They don't need to get involved with media press."

Ms Wendell has reportedly been staying with Dr Johansson in the US for the last few weeks while the DNA tests were conducted.

Madeleine McCann, who went missing on a family holiday in 2007. Picture: Social media

Dr Johansson hasn't disclosed where Ms Wendell is currently living over fears for her safety.

Ms Wendell has previously said she "really believes" she could be Kate and Gerry McCann's long-lost child after recognising Kate McCann's voice.

She told RadarOnline: "I want to say something to Kate McCann: I listened to a song that you sang to your daughter Madeleine.

"When I hear your voice – from movies, from interviews – I feel like I really know this voice, your voice. I really believe that I could be Madeleine."

She said she hopes the DNA test will come back positive, and wants to be part of the family.