Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann to appear on hit US TV show Dr Phil as she awaits DNA test results

25 March 2023, 16:24 | Updated: 25 March 2023, 16:26

A woman from Poland claiming to be Madeline McCann is to appear on popular US TV show Dr Phil as she awaits DNA results.
The episode in which Ms Wendell appears will air on Monday. Picture: Instagram/@persianmedium / social media

By Chris Samuel

A woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann is to appear on popular US talk show Dr Phil, as she awaits DNA test results.

Julia Wendell, from Poland, recorded the interview with TV host Dr Phil after making the sensational claim that she might be the British toddler who disappeared in 2007 during a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Ms Wendell, 21, is currently awaiting the results of a genetic test and submitted three DNA samples and a genetic test, which will help determine her ancestry, RadarOnline reports.

Dr Fia Johansson, a medium and private investigator who is helping Ms Wendell, revealed on social media that the 21-year-old would appear on the hit US TV show, which will hit screens on Monday.

Writing on Instagram she said: "I’m very happy for Julia getting a platform to courageously speak up, shedding light on her violent and abusive past and hopefully bringing her closer to justice!

Read more: Migrants to be moved out of hotels and into former student halls, military bases and disused ferries

Read more: At least 23 dead after tornado tears through Mississippi during 'supercell' storms

Dr Johansson shared a trailer for the episode which aired in Canada, but the clip has no sound.

Julia Wendell (left)
Julia Wendell (left). Picture: Instagram/@persianmedium

In it, Ms Wendell says: "I believe that I am Madeleine McCann. We are waiting for results."

During a previous Instagram live, Dr Johansson claimed she will be able to use Ms Wendell's DNA test results to see if she actually is the daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

A clip from Ms Wendell's appearance on the popular US talk show.
A clip from Ms Wendell's appearance on the popular US talk show. Picture: Instagram/@persianmedium

“A lot of you ask why Kate and Gerry (are not involved)," she said.

“There is no need – Madeleine McCann's DNA is already there.

“They don't need to get involved with media press."

Ms Wendell has reportedly been staying with Dr Johansson in the US for the last few weeks while the DNA tests were conducted.

Madeleine McCann, who went missing on a family holiday in 2007
Madeleine McCann, who went missing on a family holiday in 2007. Picture: Social media

Dr Johansson hasn't disclosed where Ms Wendell is currently living over fears for her safety.

Ms Wendell has previously said she "really believes" she could be Kate and Gerry McCann's long-lost child after recognising Kate McCann's voice.

She told RadarOnline: "I want to say something to Kate McCann: I listened to a song that you sang to your daughter Madeleine.

"When I hear your voice – from movies, from interviews – I feel like I really know this voice, your voice. I really believe that I could be Madeleine."

She said she hopes the DNA test will come back positive, and wants to be part of the family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A protester is in a critical condition and 16 officers have been injured as police clash with thousands of people opposing plans for a new water reservoir in France.

Demonstrator critical and 16 police officers injured as French police clash with reservoir protestors

Smoke rises following an explosion at a factory in Pennsylvania

Two dead and others missing after blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay £780,000 in damages for making racist and homophobic comments about Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Three-time F1 champ Nelson Piquet fined £780k for racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine top commander says situation in Bakhmut ‘stabilising’

Severe Weather Mississippi

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 and injure dozens overnight

Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot

Police investigate claims Alison Hammond was 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds' in blackmail plot

Julia Wendell (L) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset)

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says she suffered emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland due to death threats

The storm tore through several US southern state, including Texas, Mississippi and Alabama

At least 23 dead after tornado tears through Mississippi during 'supercell' storms

The Home Office said there has been a "significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country"

Migrants to be moved out of hotels and into former student halls, military bases and disused ferries

Liz Truss was prime minister for 49 days, but has the right to nominate people for peerages

Liz Truss 'nominates four close supporters for peerages' as part of resignation honours from 49-day stint as PM

Traffic in the German capital Berlin

Berlin vote could turbocharge German capital’s climate plans

Rohan Shand

Two teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old stabbed to death in Northampton

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hold first rally of 2024 presidential campaign in Waco

It comes as serious unrest continues to spread across France

President Macron seen taking off luxury watch as he defends pension reforms amid violent protests

The scene in Uvalde, Texas, where migrants were found trapped in a train car

Two dead as migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train after call to Texas police

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow said she initially feared someone had sexually assaulted her during ski collision

'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pallbearers were named as recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO)

Eight pallbearers who carried late Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral recognised in special honours list
Charles is planning to slim down the monarchy

'It's just the start': Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage eviction is 'tip of the iceberg' of slimmed-down monarchy
France Pensions

Macron delays King’s visit amid massive demonstrations

Two men have been convicted after Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint

Two convicted after Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Greece Vatican Acropolis

Greece welcomes back sculpture fragments from Parthenon

Trump has warned of 'death & destruction'

Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted over Stormy Daniels hush money

Allan Scott, 42, murdered 83-year-old Patricia Holland

Homeless man murdered elderly woman who took him in before burning her body on a bonfire in the garden
Thomas Cashman is accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'Big-time drug dealer' accused of shooting Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, is 'innocent of murder' witness says
One Brit has died from listeria

Brit dies after contracting rare listeria infection linked to contaminated cheese

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday March 24

Macron says ‘common sense’ meant delaying King Charles’s visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit