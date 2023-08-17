Terrifying moment woman discovers random man has been 'living under the floorboards' of her house for months

The woman made a disturbing discovery. Picture: TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the terrifying moment she realised a man had been living under her floorboards “for months” on end.

Ashly Guardino, from California, has shocked online users after revealing in a recent TikTok video that a man had been secrelty living under the floorboards of her home.

Posting on the app, she said she first suspected something when she was woken by an unusual noise outside at 6am.

She said: “I thought somebody was on the roof and I’m looking around. I’m standing at the front door, I’m peeking out and I see the grass moving.”

Motioning to a small square hole on the side of the house, she continued: “A f*****g arm comes out of the hole, and is feeling around this hole outside.

“There is a whole ass man living here for months, living underneath the house.

“Do you know how creepy it is to see a f*** arm come out of this, feeling around the side of the house?”

Ashly said she discovered a man under the floorboards of her home. Picture: TikTok

Police are then shown as they arrive at Ashly’s home and investigate the crawl space where she spotted the hand appear from.

They peer into the hole with lights and appear to motion at someone to leave the space.

Both officers then draw to guns and point it at a man as he crawls out of the hole.

The man, who is shown wearing just shorts and no top, is then swiftly put in handcuffs by the officers and is soon after escorted away.

Ashly then claims the man appears “high as f***”.

The video quickly amassed millions of views, as viewers were left disturbed by the tale.

Police asked the man to leave the space. Picture: TikTok

One wrote: “I literally would never sleep again.”

While another joked: “Never been more grateful to live on a slab with no crawl space in my life”.

While others took a more sympathetic stance, as one said: “It’s really sad and tragic how people have to resort to crawling into whatever space they find for shelter”.

Ashly revealed in the comments that the space under the house has since been “locked down” following the incident.