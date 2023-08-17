Terrifying moment woman discovers random man has been 'living under the floorboards' of her house for months

17 August 2023, 13:44 | Updated: 17 August 2023, 13:49

The woman made a disturbing discovery.
The woman made a disturbing discovery. Picture: TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the terrifying moment she realised a man had been living under her floorboards “for months” on end.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ashly Guardino, from California, has shocked online users after revealing in a recent TikTok video that a man had been secrelty living under the floorboards of her home.

Posting on the app, she said she first suspected something when she was woken by an unusual noise outside at 6am.

She said: “I thought somebody was on the roof and I’m looking around. I’m standing at the front door, I’m peeking out and I see the grass moving.”

Motioning to a small square hole on the side of the house, she continued: “A f*****g arm comes out of the hole, and is feeling around this hole outside.

“There is a whole ass man living here for months, living underneath the house.

“Do you know how creepy it is to see a f*** arm come out of this, feeling around the side of the house?”

Read more: Britney Spears' Toxic split: Star hires 'top Hollywood divorce lawyer' as Sam Ashgari 'bids to change prenup'

Read more: Farm shop begs visitors to stop posing naked in its sunflower fields, as boy gets 'right eyeful'

Ashly said she discovered a man under the floorboards of her home.
Ashly said she discovered a man under the floorboards of her home. Picture: TikTok

Police are then shown as they arrive at Ashly’s home and investigate the crawl space where she spotted the hand appear from.

They peer into the hole with lights and appear to motion at someone to leave the space.

Both officers then draw to guns and point it at a man as he crawls out of the hole.

The man, who is shown wearing just shorts and no top, is then swiftly put in handcuffs by the officers and is soon after escorted away.

Ashly then claims the man appears “high as f***”.

The video quickly amassed millions of views, as viewers were left disturbed by the tale.

Police asked the man to leave the space.
Police asked the man to leave the space. Picture: TikTok

One wrote: “I literally would never sleep again.”

While another joked: “Never been more grateful to live on a slab with no crawl space in my life”.

While others took a more sympathetic stance, as one said: “It’s really sad and tragic how people have to resort to crawling into whatever space they find for shelter”.

Ashly revealed in the comments that the space under the house has since been “locked down” following the incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tom Binns

Comedian Tom Binns spared jail despite having 35,000 child porn images after claiming he downloaded them accidentally

London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city

Blaze forces closure of London Underground station as thousands evacuated with black smoke visible across city

Spain Tenerife Wildfires

Thousands evacuated as out-of-control wildfire scorches Tenerife

Koreas Tensions

North Korea preparing missile tests and spy satellite launch, says South Korea

PC James Murray has been charged with rape

Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

Tsitsipas confronts spectators after being distracted by someone making bee sounds

World tennis No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas asks fan to be removed from court for pretending to be a bee

Coleen Rooney has spoken out about the Wagatha Christie case

Coleen Rooney slams Rebekah Vardy for 'evil' texts about dead sister as she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie case

Gennady Zhidko has died after an illness, though it sparked inevitable rumours of poisoning after he was sacked in disgrace

Top Russian general sacked for massive defeats in Ukraine dies from 'long illness' in Moscow sparking poison rumours

Iran Filmmakers

Iranian director and producer face jail for showing film at Cannes

Police blast media over the reporting of the Erin Patterson poisoned mushroom case

Australian police blast media over 'unhelpful' reporting of Erin Patterson poisoned mushroom case

Some A-level students are disappointed with their results this morning

What to do if you didn't get the A-level results you needed, after 'bruising' year for school leavers

The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

Sir Michael Parkinson, main image with his wife Mary, and inset with some of his famous interviewees, has died at the age of 88

Legendary broadcaster and talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

Rescue workers

Heavy rain and landslides kill at least 72 people in Indian Himalayan state

A new simulation shows how the passengers on board the Titan sub may have died

Simulation shows how passengers in Titan submersible imploded as vessel collapsed

Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pupils have seen the lowest proportion of top grades since 2019

A-levels get tough: Results worst in four years as Ucas website crashes amid scramble for university places
A warning has been issued with temperatures of 28C forecast

Met Office issues heat health alert ahead of 28C temperatures

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too divorce and the singer has hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her

Britney Spears' Toxic split: Star hires 'top Hollywood divorce lawyer' as Sam Ashgari 'bids to change prenup'
Pregnant woman

People in path of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories to be evacuated

There will be no extra bank holiday if England win the World Cup

No bank holiday for England if Lionesses win the World Cup, government says

A Spanish protest group put up signs warning Brits away from beaches

Protest group angry at ‘mass tourism’ on Spanish beaches puts up signs warning Brits to stay away
Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home

Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds

Stoke Fruit Farm Shop has begged people to stop taking naked photos with its sunflowers

Farm shop begs visitors to stop posing naked in its sunflower fields, as boy gets 'right eyeful'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, sources claim

The migrants were found adrift at sea after trying to reach Spain on a 'pirogue' fishing boat like this one

Sixty migrants feared dead at sea off Cape Verde coast after spending a month adrift trying to reach Spain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit