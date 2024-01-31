Woman seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times

By Emma Soteriou

A woman has been seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times.

The woman was believed to have been inside a bin when it was picked up by a lorry, the Manchester Fire Department in New Hampshire said.

She was dumped in the back of the vehicle and could be heard screaming as she was compacted several times.

"All you heard was screaming," neighbour Amanda Czzowitz told local media. "She was in agony."

The woman was finally spotted by one of the workers on a camera fitted inside the vehicle.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm local time on Monday.

The 60-year-old was standing and yelling for help when the firefighters arrived, with them using a stretcher to rescue her.

The stretcher was lowered into the lorry via the roof using a crane.

"I have never seen one like this," Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

"I can tell you that she was not an unsheltered individual, but as to why she was in there, we don’t know yet," he told Manchester Ink Link.

The woman was then rushed to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, including broken bones.