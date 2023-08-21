Woman escapes with minor injuries after Mini plunges off Isle of Man cliff

Douglas Coastguard shared images of the car being recovered. Picture: Douglas Coastguard

By Asher McShane

A driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries after her car plunged off a steep cliff on the Isle of Man.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pictures posted by Douglas Coastguard show the major rescue operation to recover the woman’s red Mini.

The recovery operation took three hours after the woman’s car tumbled down the cliffside.

The woman managed to climb out of the red Mini herself after the crash, which happened at about 11.15pm. She was unable to reach the road and called for help.

The car tumbled down the cliff and the driver escaped with minor injuries. Picture: Douglas Coastguard

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The single occupant of the vehicle had self-extricated but required assistance from the emergency services to get to a place of safety.

The car was recovered by a crane. Picture: Douglas Coastguard

“Fire crews and the coastguard worked together to set up a rescue system for casualty recovery.

“Fire crews and the coastguard remained in attendance for three hours to assist in the recovery of the vehicle.”