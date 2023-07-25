Woman falls from balcony and lands on pensioner at busy London shopping centre as both rushed to hospital

A woman fell from a balcony and hit a woman in her 80s. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A woman fell from a balcony onto a pensioner at a London shopping centre as both people were rushed to hospital.

Paramedics and police were sent to the scene at about 2pm on Tuesday.

The woman who fell was in her 20s. It is not known how she fell from the height and officers were trying to find out more details.

She was taken to a major trauma centre and the elderly woman, believed to be in her 80s, was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "A woman – believed in her 20s – is believed to have fallen from a balcony. Another woman, aged in her 80s, was found with injuries as a result of the fall.

The woman fell onto a pensioner at The Glades. Picture: Alamy

"We await updates on their condition. Police remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.13pm (24 July) to reports of a person falling from height in the High Street, Bromley.

"We sent three ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, a volunteer emergency responder team and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We also dispatched a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

"The first paramedic arrived in around three minutes. We treated a patient at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.

"We also treated a second patient and took her to a local hospital."