Woman flees salon with shampoo in her hair after Welsh police Covid raid

28 January 2021, 11:07 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 11:41

By Asher McShane

Customers at a salon in Wales were seen on CCTV fleeing from the exits after police carried out a Covid-19 raid on the premises.

The owner of Euphoria Tanning Hair and Beauty in Cwmbran was given a £1,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations by continuing to serve customers during lockdown.

Gwent Police said they received a report that the salon was open and operating on Saturday, January 16.

Officers attended and watched customers going inside. They then failed to respond to police requests to open the door.

Police gained entry and found that tanning beds had been in recent use and saw evidence of beauty treatments taking place.

CCTV footage obtained by officers shows eight people running from the premises out of the fire exit.

Three customers also received fixed penalty notices for attending the salon, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the others present.

Torfaen Inspector Aled George said: "This was a blatant breach of Covid-19 regulations. Businesses who flout the regulations are behaving irresponsibly and putting the lives of their customers, staff and the wider community at risk.

"We will continue to take enforcement action against businesses and the public who breach Covid regulations.

Councillor Mandy Owen, Executive Member for the Environment at Torfaen County Borough Council, said: "After reports of the tanning salon operating illegally, visits to the business have been undertaken by Gwent Police and the Council's Covid Enforcement Officers.

"It's clear from the camera footage obtained following the latest visit that the business and customers were aware they were breaking lockdown restrictions putting themselves, others and the NHS at risk."

