Woman forced into car and raped by two men before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for her attackers

Dog walker forced into car and raped before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for attackers. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

CCTV footage has been released in the hunt for two attackers who bundled a dog walker into car in a sleepy Somerset town and raping her before she managed to escape.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Avon & Somerset Police have released the footage in the hope of identifying key witnesses, after the woman escaped from the vehicle and asked a nearby dog walker for help with directions.

The attack, which took place in South Street in Taunton, Somerset, saw the victim beckoned over to a vehicle by two unknown men at around 12.15am on August 8.

Shortly after, the men forced her into the vehicle before she was then raped.

The woman then escaped, asking the dog walker nearby for directions back to her house.

The force is now hoping to identify the dog walker, who is described as white, with blonde hair, and walking a black dog.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they are looking to speak to after a woman was bundled into a car and raped

"Officers are keen to speak with the four people shown in the images above and the clips below, as we believe they may have important information to help our investigation," the force said in a statement.

The two men wanted by police are thought to be driving a "small, dark car" according to police.

The force also confirmed that "enquiries into the incident are ongoing" with officers supporting the victim through the investigation.

The two suspects wanted by police are both described as being of mixed heritage, around 6ft tall and in their late 30s.

Read more: Armed police officers to remain anonymous unless found guilty - after Chris Kaba gun cop ‘had bounty put on his head’

Read more: Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

One of the men is described as being of large build, with black hair and a moustache.

The individual is said to been wearing a red polo shirt with a distinctive tattoo on the back of his neck and a silver chain.

The second suspect is described as being of slim build, with black hair.

"He had several piercings and no facial hair," police confirmed.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jonathan Eamer said: “We understand this can be a very alarming and distressing incident in the local community but we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further reports of this nature.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they are looking to speak to after a woman was bundled into a car and raped

“We are supporting the victim during this time and commend her for her bravery in coming forward.

“We are appealing for the woman who came to the victim’s aid to come forward. We are also asking anyone who was driving or lives in South Street, Taunton, who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch as soon as possible.”

If you can aid our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224207440.