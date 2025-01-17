Breaking News

Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested

17 January 2025, 08:55 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 09:06

Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford
Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a woman in her 20s died and a two-year-old girl was left seriously injured, Surrey Police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force attended a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford, at 1.15pm on Thursday following a report of concern for safety.

The woman and child were found at the address with serious injuries and despite treatment from paramedics, the woman died at the scene. The child was taken to hospital.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The force said the victims and suspect are known to each other and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the community.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Kimball Edey said: "This investigation is in its early stages and a team of specialist officers are working around the clock to gather as much information as possible.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims at this unbelievably difficult time."

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

Police have arrested two people after the family were found

Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search

Lawyers Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev behind bars

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny jailed by Russian court

Anne spoke to TF1 about her ordeal

'AI Brad Pitt' scammer who tricked woman into sending £700k 'now posing as another Hollywood A-lister'

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala

Donald Trump names actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'special envoys' to Hollywood

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in corruption case

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas

Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video

Pothole in an asphalt road filled with rain water in England

England's roads are 'a national embarrassment', MPs say, with over a million potholes putting drivers at risk

Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend

Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

Film – It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in next It Ends With Us fight

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams have signed a ceasefire deal in Doha.

Israeli Cabinet to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal after Netanyahu says agreement reached with Hamas

Israel Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says officials have reached a deal to return hostages

APTOPIX Biden

Biden will not enforce TikTok ban before leaving office, official says

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400m as It Ends With Us legal feud heats up

Latest News

See more Latest News

SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at the launch pad

Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years

Sara Sharif’s family to appeal against sentences for murder after subjecting girl to ‘horrific’ abuse
Syria-Israel border at Golan Heights

Last details finalised in Gaza ceasefire deal - after Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on some terms
Aimee Betro

Hitwoman in a hijab: American 'assassin' charged following botched British murder attempt

Laura Caron

Teacher accused of sexually assaulting and having baby with student aged 13 - when she was 28
The 34-year-old woman from Queensland is charged with giving an infant girl unauthorised medications and posting videos of her in ‘immense distress and pain’.

Australian influencer charged with torture after poisoning baby 'for clicks and cash'

Chief Constable Jason Hogg

Thames Valley Police chief constable suspended after gross misconduct allegations

An Israel army vehicle on the move in Gaza

Netanyahu postpones vote on ceasefire blaming Hamas for last-minute dispute

A couple, their two daughters and 11-month-old baby have not been heard from since going missing in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Urgent search underway for missing family of five as parents vanished with baby and two young kids
Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal.

Blinken heckled in final speech as he says he is ‘confident’ Gaza ceasefire will be implemented amid Israeli delay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News