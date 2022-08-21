Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

21 August 2022, 10:38 | Updated: 21 August 2022, 11:28

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside
The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

A woman has been found shot dead in the back garden of a house in Liverpool in what is the second fatal shooting in the city this week.

At around 12.40am police were called to a house on Leinster Road in the Old Swan area of the city following reports of concern for the safety of a woman.

When they arrived they found her in the garden at the rear of the property having suffered gunshot wounds.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the property's back garden
The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the property's back garden. Picture: LBC

“A woman has tragically lost her life today and I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”

On Tuesday, Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank in Dingle with detectives hunting four people on electric bikes seen leaving the scene moments after the shooting.

Read more: Man dies after Liverpool shooting as police hunt suspects on e-bikes

At this time there is no suggestion that there is any link between the two murders.

