Family pay tribute to 'shining light' Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in her garden

22 August 2022, 17:36 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 18:18

A woman who was found shot dead in the back garden of a house in Liverpool has been named as Ashley Dale.
A woman who was found shot dead in the back garden of a house in Liverpool has been named as Ashley Dale. Picture: LBC/Supplied

By Lauren Lewis

A woman who was found shot dead in the back garden of a house in Liverpool has been named as Ashley Dale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At around 12.40am police were called to a house on Leinster Road in the Old Swan area of the city following reports of concern for the safety of a woman.

When they arrived they found her in the garden at the rear of the property having suffered gunshot wounds.

She later died in hospital, in the second fatal shooting in Liverpool this week.

Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said Ms Dale was "an innocent member of the public" who was "callously and thoughtlessly shot".

He said police had not yet made an arrests in the case.

Her family said in a statement that she was "a hard working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her" and had "just been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council".

Ms Dale, they said, had "so many plans for her bright future that had only just begun."

Her "laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room. We can't come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home.

"None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart."

Ms Dale was the half-sister of Lewis Dunne who was shot dead aged 16 in 2015 in a case of mistaken identity.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the property's back garden
The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the property's back garden. Picture: LBC

Read more: Woman dies and three injured in A40 horror crash as car smashes onto railway and shuts Piccadilly line

Mr Kameen urged the community to "come together" to find the perpetrator and said residents should feel "a sense of utter disgust, revulsion and shock" at Ms Dale's death.

He said: "This clearly was a very shocking incident which has led to the death of a young woman.

"I understand how frightening incidents like this can seem to ordinary members of the public and in the coming hours and days we will be speaking to people living in the local and wider community to reassure them of the ongoing work we are doing to find the person or people responsible.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of Merseyside and we will leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible for justice. An investigation is underway and a number of lines of enquiry are currently being investigated.

Mr Kameen added: "She was in her own house... and she has been callously and thoughtlessly shot by individuals who have no regard for anyone in our community, no regard for the law."

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker, speaking on Sunday, said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life today and I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice."

Read more: Man dies after Liverpool shooting as police hunt suspects on e-bikes

Mr Baker added: "I would ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"I would encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”

On Tuesday, Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank in Dingle with detectives hunting four people on electric bikes seen leaving the scene moments after the shooting.

At this time there is no suggestion that there is any link between the two murders.

Police asked for witnesses to share information and video footage directly with the investigation team via the police public portal - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

You can contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joshua Carney was sentenced to life in prison

Burglar who violently raped mother and daughter, 14, five days after being freed from jail, locked up for life

A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos)

Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach

Police have said Owami Davies could be 'street homeless'

Missing Owami Davies could be sleeping rough and has no access to phone or bank cards, says Met

Thieves approached the pair at knife point, it is understood.

Terrifying moment woman 'held at knife point by thieves attempting to steal watch'

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

The truth has caught up with Ryan Giggs, jurors have been told.

'It's time to pay the price': Ryan Giggs went 'once too far' and 'has only himself to blame', prosecutor tells courts

asaa

Boy, 16, 'stabbed with machete' in Bromley

Councils are becoming “dependent” on fines for revenue, says report

Councils are becoming dependent on fines for revenue, says report

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall: episodes, how to listen & more

Energy bills are expected skyrocket to more than £5,300 annually by April next year

Energy bills forecast to skyrocket to more than £5,300 a year in April's price cap

Former British spy Aimen Dean has claims St Georges School in Edinburgh discriminated against his five-year-old daughter after other parents complained his presence was a security threat.

Ex British spy in Al Qaida accuses private school of discrimination

British tourist 'raped while on holiday in Greece'

British tourist, 24, 'raped near to a bar while on holiday in Greece'

Mr Dugin was believed to be the intended target of a car bomb

Vladimir Putin may be behind car bomb that killed 'his Rasputin's daughter' in Moscow, Russia critics say

Inflation is expected to hit 18%

Inflation to hit 18% in January as fears grow over worsening cost of living crisis

Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge will all move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

William and Kate to move family to Windsor cottage as they announce new school for George, Charlotte and Louis

Tesco reveals its’ oranges are not vegan friendly

Anger after Tesco reveals its oranges are not vegan friendly

Latest News

See more Latest News

A false colour composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27 2022

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

Fetty Wap

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

Randall Worcester was seen on video being beaten up by three police officers

Three Arkansas officers suspended after video captures suspect being beaten up

A Ukrainian serviceman talks with others in his unit outside their bunks in the village where they’re currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Ukraine says 9,000 of its troops have been killed since Russia launched war

Dr Anthony Fauci will leave his job in December

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci set to retire in December

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thai court asked to rule if Prime Minister must step down

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan waves to his supporters

Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan

Khalil Awawdeh, 40, who has been on a hunger strike for several months

Israeli court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker

An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary

Hungary’s government launches investigation against second airline

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London