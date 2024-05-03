Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station

A woman has been hit by a bus outside Victoria station. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman has been hit by a double-decker bus outside Victoria station in London.

The woman was hit at a junction that has seen two other deaths in recent years.

She was rushed to the hospital by emergency services at around 11am, according to reports.

Youcef Fk, 26, who works for a sightseeing bus company in Victoria, told the Daily Telegraph: “Police said a lady had been smashed by the bus.

“This is about the third time it has happened in the same place, and the fourth time was a couple of weeks ago when a bus stop was smashed.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11:14am today (Friday, May 3) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian at Victoria Station, SW1W.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance by car.

“Our first paramedic was on the scene in under five minutes. We treated a patient at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”