Woman, 24, named after body found in car boot in east London sparking multi-force murder investigation

A woman found dead in a car boot in east London has been named as 24-year-old Harshita Brella. Picture: Alamy/Police Issue

By Chay Quinn

A woman found dead in a car boot in east London has been named as 24-year-old Harshita Brella.

Northamptonshire Police received a call on Wednesday November 13 from someone express concern for Harshita's welfare.

Her body was found on Brisbane Road in Ilford, east London in a car boot on Saturday.

Access to the park near where the woman's body was found has reportedly been closed off.

A forensic tent is thought to have been placed over the vehicle, according to reports from locals.

Police have closed off the park nearby where the woman's body was found, according to locals. Picture: Alamy

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police and the Metropolitan Police have launched a murder inquiry after finding her body.

They believe that she was attacked by someone known to her - but say they are keeping an open mind.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: “First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.

“Detectives from EMSOU and Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place.”

DCI Campbell is appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward.

He said: “Although we believe Harshita was attacked by someone known to her, we are keeping an open mind, and would appeal to anyone who knew her to contact us with any relevant information they may have.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the past week or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us. We would always rather receive well-meaning information that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not receiving it all.”