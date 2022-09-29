Woman in her 30s arrested after seven-month-old baby is left fighting for her life in hospital

The seven-month-old baby was left fighting for her life. Picture: Brian Jackson / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby was left fighting for her life following an incident a Manchester nursery.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the Kids Around The Clock nursery on Main Road, Oldham, on the afternoon of 21 September, after the child became critically ill.

The seven-month-old baby girl was taken directly from the nursery to hospital by paramedics with the North West Ambulance Service, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty according to Greater Manchester Police.

She has since been released on bail.

A spokesperson for GMP said: 'We are conducting an investigation with support from partners at Oldham Council and Ofsted relating to a suspected incident at a nursery on Main Road in Oldham after a child became critically ill last week.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics with the North West Ambulance Service. Picture: Google Streetview

They added: 'A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and child cruelty. She has since been interviewed before being released on bail with strict conditions.

Ofsted has since confirmed they have suspended the nursery as police and agencies continue their enquiries.

A notice has been pictured on the door to the nursery which outlines the suspension is to allow 'time to investigate our belief that a child may be exposed to a risk of harm' and for 'any necessary steps to be taken to eliminate or reduce the risk of harm'.

The police spokesperson added: 'We were initially called by colleagues at NWAS at 3.45pm on 21 September to a report that a seven-month-old girl was critically ill and being taken from the nursery to hospital - where she remains in a serious but thankfully stable condition.

'The child's parents are being kept updated and are being supported by our investigation team at this distressing time.

'Extensive enquiries continue to be conducted to establish the circumstances of how the child's condition deteriorated.'

Police enquiries continue, however, anyone with any concerns can contact us on 0161 856 8851 quoting incident 2285 of 21/09/2022.